Friday New Music – 8/26

Hello! It’s Friday, again! There’s new music out there, again. I’ve got Tiny Blue Ghost a band nearby to me on a label I like and I’ve been really enjoying all the songs they’ve put out this year. There’s also this Stella Donnelly to check out based on reviews, also this Cryalot album I don’t think I’ve heard of but I love KKB.

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— Agression – Don’t Be Mistaken (Reissue)

— Alexander Ludwig – Highway 99

— Antonio Sánchez – SHIFT (Bad Hombre Vol. II)

— Apeiron Bound – Multiplicity

— Bandaid Brigade – Sex Is Terrifying

— Bastille – Give Me The Future + Dreams Of The Past

— Bibi Club – Le soleil et la mer

— Bill Nelson’s Red Noise – Art/Empire/Industry – The Complete Red Noise

— blackbear – in loving memory

— Blondie – Against The Odds 1974-1982

— Braxe + Falcon – Step By Step EP (Vinyl Release)

— Brotherkenzie – NATHAN

— Butch Walker – Butch Walker As… Glenn

— Calypso Rose – FOREVER

— Charles Lloyd – Trios: Ocean

— Cryalot (Sarah Bonito of Kero Kero Bonito) – Icarus EP

— Daedelus – Simmers Over

— Diamanda Galás – Broken Gargoyles

— Dirty Heads – Midnight Control

— DJ Khaled – God Did

— Duckwrth – Chrome Bull EP

— Duncan Sheik – Claptrap

— Dynazty – Final Advent

— Elissa Mielke – Mouse EP

— Ezra Furman – All of Us Flames

— Eyedress – FULL TIME LOVER

— Fransisco Martin – Manic EP

— The Happy Fits – Under The Shade Of Green

— FUR – Oldies & Goldies EP

— The Hirsch Effekt – Solitaer EP

— Ingrid Andress – Good Person

— JID – The Forever Story

— Jim Lauderdale – Game Changer

— Julia Jacklin – PRE PLEASURE

— Kaitlyn Smith – Let’s Turn It Into Sound

— Kameron Marlowe – We Were Cowboys

— Kramer – Music for Films Edited by Moths

— Laufey – Everything I Know About Love

— Lauren Balthrop – Things Will Be Different

— Lonely Robot – A Model Life

— Machine Head – Of Kingdom and Crown

— Marcus King – Young Blood

— MARO – can you see me?

— Meechy Darko (of Flatbush Zombies) – Gothic Luxury

— MUSE – Will of the People

— Paisley Fields – Limp Wrist

— Pantha du Prince – Garden Gala

— Pianos Become The Teeth – Drift

— Rachika Nayar – Heaven Come Crashing

— Recitals – Orbit I

— Regina Spektor – 11:11 (Deluxe Edition)

— Sleep – Dopesmoker (Deluxe Vinyl Edition)

— Spirit Adrift – 20 Centuries Gone

— Stella Donnelly – Flood

— Surfaces – Hidden Youth

— Syd Warwick – Sad Astra EP

— Tedeschi Trucks Band – I Am The Moon: IV. Farewell

— Teen Suicide – honeybee table at the butterfly feast

— Thee Sacred Souls – Thee Sacred Souls

— They Kiss – Feeling With You

— Thoughtcrimes (feat. Dillinger Escape Plan’s Billy Rymer) – Altered Pasts

— Tommy McLain – I Ran Down Every Dream

— Valerie June – Under Cover EP

— Vince Guaraldi – It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (Original Soundtrack Recording)

— William Orbit – The Painter

