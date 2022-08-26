Friday New Music – 8/26

Hello! It’s Friday, again! There’s new music out there, again. I’ve got Tiny Blue Ghost a band nearby to me on a label I like and I’ve been really enjoying all the songs they’ve put out this year. There’s also this Stella Donnelly to check out based on reviews, also this Cryalot album I don’t think I’ve heard of but I love KKB.
Here's a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates.
— Agression – Don’t Be Mistaken (Reissue)
— Alexander Ludwig – Highway 99
— Antonio Sánchez – SHIFT (Bad Hombre Vol. II)
— Apeiron Bound – Multiplicity
— Bandaid Brigade – Sex Is Terrifying
— Bastille – Give Me The Future + Dreams Of The Past
— Bibi Club – Le soleil et la mer
— Bill Nelson’s Red Noise – Art/Empire/Industry – The Complete Red Noise
— blackbear – in loving memory
— Blondie – Against The Odds 1974-1982
— Braxe + Falcon – Step By Step EP (Vinyl Release)
— Brotherkenzie – NATHAN
— Butch Walker – Butch Walker As… Glenn
— Calypso Rose – FOREVER
— Charles Lloyd – Trios: Ocean
— Cryalot (Sarah Bonito of Kero Kero Bonito) – Icarus EP
— Daedelus – Simmers Over
— Diamanda Galás – Broken Gargoyles
— Dirty Heads – Midnight Control
— DJ Khaled – God Did
— Duckwrth – Chrome Bull EP
— Duncan Sheik – Claptrap
— Dynazty – Final Advent
— Elissa Mielke – Mouse EP
— Ezra Furman – All of Us Flames
— Eyedress – FULL TIME LOVER
— Fransisco Martin – Manic EP
— The Happy Fits – Under The Shade Of Green
— FUR – Oldies & Goldies EP
— The Hirsch Effekt – Solitaer EP
— Ingrid Andress – Good Person
— JID – The Forever Story
— Jim Lauderdale – Game Changer
— Julia Jacklin – PRE PLEASURE
— Kaitlyn Smith – Let’s Turn It Into Sound
— Kameron Marlowe – We Were Cowboys
— Kramer – Music for Films Edited by Moths
— Laufey – Everything I Know About Love
— Lauren Balthrop – Things Will Be Different
— Lonely Robot – A Model Life
— Machine Head – Of Kingdom and Crown
— Marcus King – Young Blood
— MARO – can you see me?
— Meechy Darko (of Flatbush Zombies) – Gothic Luxury
— MUSE – Will of the People
— Paisley Fields – Limp Wrist
— Pantha du Prince – Garden Gala
— Pianos Become The Teeth – Drift
— Rachika Nayar – Heaven Come Crashing
— Recitals – Orbit I
— Regina Spektor – 11:11 (Deluxe Edition)
— Sleep – Dopesmoker (Deluxe Vinyl Edition)
— Spirit Adrift – 20 Centuries Gone
— Stella Donnelly – Flood
— Surfaces – Hidden Youth
— Syd Warwick – Sad Astra EP
— Tedeschi Trucks Band – I Am The Moon: IV. Farewell
— Teen Suicide – honeybee table at the butterfly feast
— Thee Sacred Souls – Thee Sacred Souls
— They Kiss – Feeling With You
— Thoughtcrimes (feat. Dillinger Escape Plan’s Billy Rymer) – Altered Pasts
— Tommy McLain – I Ran Down Every Dream
— Valerie June – Under Cover EP
— Vince Guaraldi – It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (Original Soundtrack Recording)
— William Orbit – The Painter