Triviacados: Friday, August 26, 2022

Can the first person here each day create multiple Results threads (the first ones for Wordle, etc., and the last one for Sporcle trivia)?

Quiz Type: Clickable / Forced Order

Quiz Notes:

Terms are from Family Guy, The Simpsons, or South Park.

Each subcategory is split up into three more groups – Main Characters (first names only), Voice Actors, and Locations.

Voice actors may have made cameos or small appearances on other shows, but primarily appear on only one of the three shows.

Or visit the quiz here.

Sunday: Miscellaneous

Monday: Literature

Tuesday: Geography

Wednesday: Music

Thursday: History

Friday: Movies & TV

Saturday: Science & Nature

If you’d like to create the Sunday quiz (or use a quiz you’ve already created), just let forget_it_jake know on the Triviacados thread.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...