Triviacados: Friday, August 26, 2022

Can the first person here each day create multiple Results threads (the first ones for Wordle, etc., and the last one for Sporcle trivia)?
Quiz Type: Clickable / Forced Order
Quiz Notes:
- Terms are from Family Guy, The Simpsons, or South Park.
- Each subcategory is split up into three more groups – Main Characters (first names only), Voice Actors, and Locations.
- Voice actors may have made cameos or small appearances on other shows, but primarily appear on only one of the three shows.
Or visit the quiz here.
Sunday: Miscellaneous
Monday: Literature
Tuesday: Geography
Wednesday: Music
Thursday: History
Friday: Movies & TV
Saturday: Science & Nature
If you’d like to create the Sunday quiz (or use a quiz you’ve already created), just let forget_it_jake know on the Triviacados thread.