The Friday Politics Thread Plugs the Politicians to Support Thread

You snooze, you lose. So, this thread is promoting my Politicians to Support for the Midterms thread.

Below is the list so far. If you want to add to the list or make a comment on who is already there, please do so in the other thread.







HOUSE

Matt Cartwright Pennsylvania 8th (incumbent)

Jay Chen California 45

Sharice Davids Kansas 3rd (incumbent)

Maxwell Alejandro Frost Florida 10th

Jahana Hayes Connecticut 5th (incumbent)

Asif Mahmood California 40th

Marie Glusenkamp Perez Washington 3rd

Katie Porter California 47th (Incumbent)







SENATE

Mandela Barnes Wisconsin

Cheri Beasley North Carolina

Tim Ryan Ohio

GOVERNOR

Stacey Abrams Georgia

Tony Evers Wisconsin (Incumbent)

Beto O’Rourke Texas

OTHER

Michael Daniels Florida Orange County School Board District 3

Elizabeth Epps Colorado House District 6

Katrina Foley California Orange County Board of Supervisors District 5

New Hampshire General Court

Josh Kaul Wisconsin Attorney General (Incumbent)

Kim Nguyen California Orange County Board of Supervisors District 2

