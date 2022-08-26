30 Day Action Movie Challenge Day 26: Blaxpoitation Films

For the month of August, we’re going to be focusing on the world of action movies and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite, Brick Fistcrush, and myself!

The challenge is underway and we’re shifting gears as we get further into it. Today, we’re focusing on the blaxploitation films of the 1970s to delve into what the best films of that era were.

Bonus: Which actor from this era should have had a bigger and wider career than they did?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...