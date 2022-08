This August 25th Night Thread is dedicated to British Actor Jared Harris, who turned 60 years old earlier this week. Jared Harris’ career defining role include Lane Pryce in Mad Men, Valery Legasov in Chernobyl, Captain Francis Crozier in The Terror, James Moriarty in Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, King George VI in The Crown, and Dr. Emil Nicholas in Morbius. He is also the son of the late Richard Harris.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...