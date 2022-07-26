Tuesday’s Politics thread coming in hot!

Because it’s a blue million degrees here in North Carolina, and when it rains it does cool off for a second, but then the mosquitoes come out in full force which is why I’m wearing jeans and a long sleeve shirt even though it’s 95 degrees outside so what I’m saying is I won’t be too upset if the comet hits tomorrow.

Anyhooo….here’s Liz Cheney being a badass, even though she’s a Republican, I can respect her tactics.

Hey @SenTomCotton – heard you on @hughhewitt criticizing the Jan 6 hearings.



Then you said the strangest thing; you admitted you hadn’t watched any of them.



Here’s a tip: actually watching them before rendering judgment is more consistent with “Anglo-American jurisprudence.” — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) July 25, 2022

That’s a helluva to-do list there.

New: The final sprint to August recess is here



On the Hill's agenda



—Chips bill

—Drug pricing & ACA funding

—Same-sex marriage bill

—Sweden/Finland in NATO?

—PACT Act

—Wildfires bill

—"Tiger King" bill

—Assault weapons ban in House cmte



w/ @scottwongDChttps://t.co/gdoJJMCqxB — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) July 25, 2022

And Merrick Garland will be interviewed by Lester Holt tonight:

.@NBCNews EXCLUSIVE: @LesterHoltNBC will interview U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland tomorrow on @NBCNightlyNews.



Tune in at 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT. pic.twitter.com/GuQuvr5XXV — NBC News PR (@NBCNewsPR) July 25, 2022

So there’s my three. Nailed the dismount and I’m walking away. I look forward to hearing what AG Garland has to say tonight.

Covid is still out there and running hard (seriously, everybody has it right now), so mask up, make sure your shots are all up to date. I totally lied and got a second booster recently. I’m not a total Pollyanna over here.

Take some time. Take some breaths. Take some grace from the bowl and pass it. No threatening anyone. And make sure your milk isn’t expired.

