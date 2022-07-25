The July 25th Night Thread of Illyana Rasputin

Illyana Rasputin, code name Magik, (Debut: Giant-Size X-Men #1) is the younger sister of Russian X-Man Pyotr Rasptin. Her convoluted story can be basically summed up as *deep breath*: went to Limbo/hell as a kid, learned magic and seized control of Limbo, came back as a teenager (while only seconds had passed on Earth) with demonic powers in addition to her own mutant time travel/teleportation powers, joined the New Mutants, became fully demonic, sacrificed self to saved the world, de-aged back to a kid, died of the Legacy virus (and had her funeral crashed by Magneto, which was pretty rude), was re-created by the demon Belasco as a soulless husk, joined the New Mutants again, got her soul back and managed to survive the nonsense of the Inhumans era through to the current continuity.

As of now, Illyana is a War Captain of the Mutant nation of Krakoa and a mentor to younger mutants.

Illyana, dealing with bullies in Vita Ayala’s current run of The New Mutants.

