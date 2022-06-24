Roe v. Wade has been overturned. Here’s what you can do to help.

Today, the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade. Obviously this is going to leave a lot of people with uteri in need of help to access healthcare for themselves. There have been a lot of useful suggestion for how to help posted today at various points and times, but all of these resources really needed to be organized in one place so that people could more easily find them. So, if you have any suggestions for how and where people can help, please post them here. Maybe it’s places to donate money, or time, or, a place like the subreddit https://old.reddit.com/r/auntienetwork/ , which was recommended to me today when I was looking to see if a site existed where you could post if you had a place people could stay if they were travelling for healthcare purposes.



This isn’t really the place to discuss this decision, commiserate or offer comfort. Those discussions have been happening in the Politics Thread https://the-avocado.org/2022/06/24/the-friday-politics-thread-chacha-slides-into-the-weekend/, or the Women+ Thread (though the regular rules for posting and upvoting there still apply) https://the-avocado.org/2022/06/23/the-thursday-women-thread-wears-a-bulletproof-vest-at-all-times/. Please, lets keep this thread only for places you can donate, or other ways you can help.



That said, I would, on behalf of everyone, like to say that we are so very sorry for what people with uteri are currently going through in the United States. I very much hope that you will get federal protections sooner rather than later to help protect the rights of people with uteri to have control over their own bodies and to be able to choose what healthcare measures are best for them.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...