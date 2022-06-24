Bride of Chucky Night Thread (06/24)

Famous Brides in Film continues with Bride of Chucky. I really like the Scream homage in this movie poster.

After Chucky was torn to shreds at the end of Child’s Play 3, his former flame Tiffany (played by Jennifer Tilly) stitches him back up and brings him back to life. To return the favor, Chucky kills Tiffany and resurrects her inside of a doll body so they can live happily ever after.

Co-starring Katherine Heigl, Nick Stabile, Alexis Arquette, John Ritter, Gordon Michael Woolvett, and Brad Dourif as the voice of Chucky, this sequel breathes new life into the Child’s Play franchise by filling in some of the backstory for Charles Lee Ray and his on-again, off-again girlfriend. This is definitely a guilty pleasure movie and although John Ritter’s cameo is brief, its one to remember.

Chucky and Tiffany’s love story would be fleshed out in the Chucky TV series, which is DEFINTELY worth checking out.

Have a frighteningly fantastic Friday evening!

