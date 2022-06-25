Werewolf 186: Seinfeld, Season 2 – Day Two

(Somewhere in a house in upstate New York, GEORGE and SUSAN are playing Trivial Pursuit with a boy who lives in a bubble.)
GEORGE: Who invaded Spain in the 8th century?
BUBBLE BOY: That’s a joke. The Moors.
GEORGE: Oh, no, I’m so sorry. It’s the Moops. The correct answer is the Moops.
BUBBLE BOY: Moops? Let me see that card. That’s not “Moops” you jerk, it’s Moors. it’s a misprint.
GEORGE: I’m sorry, the card says “Moops”.
BUBBLE BOY: It doesn’t matter. It’s the Moors. There’s no Moops!
GEORGE: It’s Moops.
BUBBLE BOY: MOORS.
GEORGE: MOOPS!
BUBBLE BOY: MOORS!
(GEORGE and the BUBBLE BOY struggle over the card. We hear a hissing noise as the bubble is punctured in the struggle. The bubble deflates, as does Goat’s dreams of an alternate win condition.)
CORK has died. She was the BUBBLE BOY.
Chum // Arnold Rimmer from the popular? situation comedy Red Dwarf
Copywight // Previously, on ER
Dourif // J Peterman
emmelemm // Kitty Witless
forever1267 // David Puddy
Josephus // Signfeld.co.uk
Lamb // Lucille Bluth from the popular situation comedy Arrested Development
Lindsay // The Cryptkeeper
Louie // Field Marshal Zhukov from The Death of Stalin
Marlowe // George Steinbrenner
Narrowstrife // “Madman” from the popular situation comedy Madman of the People
Owen // Arnold, inventor of the Funky Door
Queequeg // Izzy Mandelbaum
Ralph // Kenneth the Page from the popular situation comedy 30 Rock
Raven // Agnes from Nancy comics
Sic // Joey Tribbiani from the popular situation comedy Friends
Side Character // Bart Simpson from the popular album Simpsons Sing the Blues
Spooky // @alexfsands on Tiktok
Backups
Jake
Moonster
Wins the game when the wolves and independent roles are sent to Del Boca Vista (the graveyard).
JERRY SEINFELD – Jerry is an observational comedian. Each night he “observes” a player to learn their alignment. Jerry can detect Tim Whatley and the wolves (except Uncle Leo).
ELAINE BENES – Elaine is a dognapper. Each night she steals a player, protecting them from kills and blocking any actions they have. Cannot target herself. Cannot target the same player on consecutive nights.
GEORGE COSTANZA and
SUSAN ROSS – George and Susan share a Discord chat channel. The first time either George or Susan is killed, only Susan dies.
COSMO KRAMER – Can drop a giant ball of oil on someone (1-shot Vigilante). If Kramer is blocked, the shot is not spent. If the ball of oil is dropped on Bubble Boy, Kramer is killed instead.
8 YADDA YADDA YADDA – Vanilla Town
Wolves
Wins the game when there are no independent roles and the number of wolf players equals the number of Town players.
JACK KLAMPUS – Role blocker. Cannot block the same player on consecutive nights.
UNCLE LEO – Undetectable wolf. Hello!
KEITH HERNANDEZ – Vanilla wolf.
MULVA – Vanilla wolf.
Independent Roles
TIM WHATLEY – Serial Killer. Wins the game when all anti-dentites (other players) are dead.
MYSTERY ??? ROLE
-You cannot edit any of your posts. The mod will know!
-Wolf and SK night kill actions are mandatory. Vig kills are optional.
-A tie vote at Twilight results in RNG amongst the tied players.
-Participation: You must make a minimum of three posts per day to avoid being replaced.
-Be nice: Attack arguments, not people.
-Night Action Order of Operations: Blocking > jailing > investigation > SK kill > optional Vig kill > Wolf kill.
Twilight is at 5pm PST/6pm MST/7pm CST/8pm EST) on Sunday, June 26.