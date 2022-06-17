Friday New Music 6/17

Hello! It’s Friday! and it’s… New Music! Together at last. There’s a bunch of stuff I’m looking forward to listening to. New album by Perfume Genius is the big one for me today, I haven’t heard anything from it yet but I’m expecting great things. Also a new one from Bartees Strange, plus a new album from Spencer Krug of Wolf Parade/Sunset Rubdown is always going to be worth checking out for me.
There’s also Horse Jumper of Love, TV Priest, a new EP from Wy and a new chance for me to try and get into Hercules & Love Affair.
Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:
— Alanis Morissette – the storm before the calm
— Alice Merton – S.I.D.E.S.
— Anteloper – Pink Dolphins
— Bartees Strange – Farm to Table
— The Beach Boys – Sounds Of Summer: The Very Best Of The Beach Boys – Expanded Edition
— Best Breakfast – Clap If You Can
— Bob Marley & The Wailers – Live at the Rainbow: 3rd June 1977
— Calum Scott – Bridges
— Charlie Griffiths (of Haken) – Tiktaalika
— Chillin Villain Empire (C.V.E) – We Represent Billions
— CIVIL WAR – Invaders
— Collective Soul – Disciplined Breakdown (25th Anniversary Edition)
— D.R.U.G.S. – Destroy Rebuild
— Dan Reed Network – Let’s Hear It For The King
— David Bowie – The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars (Vinyl Reissue)
— Dire Straits – Money For Nothing (Reissue)
— Drake – Honestly Nevermind
— Dylan Moon – Option Explore
— Σtella – Up and Away
— The Everly Brothers – Hey Doll Baby (Reissue)
— Fashion Club (Moaning’s Pascal Stevenson) – Scrutiny
— Fe Salomon – Living Rooms
— Flasher – Love Is Yours
— Foals – Life Is Yours
— Frank Zappa – Zappa/Erie
— GHUM – Bitter
— girlfriends – (e)motion sickness
— Graveyard Club – Moonflower
— Grey Daze (feat. Chester Bennington) – The Phoenix
— The Gun Club – The Las Vegas Story (Deluxe Edition)
— Gucci Mane and The New 1017 – So Icy Gang: The Reup
— Hank Williams Jr. – Rich White Honky Blues
— Harken – Honeymoon Suite
— Hazel English – Summer Nights EP
— Hercules & Love Affair – In Amber
— Horse Jumper of Love – Natural Part
— Iconic – Second Skin
— Infinity Knives & Brian Ennals – King Cobra
— IV And The Strange Band – Southern Circus
— Joey Bada$$ – 2000
— Kevin Gates – KHAZA
— Lionel Boy – Down at 8 EP
— Lit – Tastes Like Gold
— Logic – Vinyl Days
— Making Movies – XOPA
— ME REX – Plesiosaur EP
— Michael Giacchino – Lightyear (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
— Mt. Joy – Orange Blood
— Nova Twins – Supernova
— Nick Cave – Seven Psalms
— Oscar Stembridge – Thir13en EP
— ONI – Loathing Light
— Party Favor – RESET
— Patty Griffen – Tape
— Paul Leary (of Butthole Surfers) – The History of Dogs (Reissue)
— Perfume Genius – Ugly Season
— Pet Fox – A Face In Your Life
— Plato III – The Devil Has Texas
— Praises – In This Year: Hierophant
— Ray Charles – A Message From the People (Reissue)
— Ray Charles – Ray Charles Live In Stockholm 1972 (Reissue)
— Revelators Sound System (MC Taylor of Hiss Golden Messenger) – Revelators
— The Revivalists – Made In Muscle Shoals Vol. 2 EP
— RY X – Blood Moon
— The Smile (Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner) – A Light for Attracting Attention (Physical Release)
— Sound of Ceres – Emerald Sea
— Spencer Krug — Twenty Twenty Twenty Twenty One
— Tim Bowness (of No-Man) – Butterfly Mind
— Tungsten – Bliss
— TV Priest – My Other People
— UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell & Astro – Unprecedented
— Various Artists – Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Delixe Edition)
— VHOD – VHOD
— Violet Skies – If I Saw You Again
— Void Patrol (feat. Colin Stetson) – Void Patrol
— WARM (Ron Trent) – What do the stars say to you
— Whitesnake – Greatest Hits
— Wy – Something Amazing EP
— Yaya Bey – Remember Your North Star
— ZORA – Z1