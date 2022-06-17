Friday New Music 6/17

Hello! It’s Friday! and it’s… New Music! Together at last. There’s a bunch of stuff I’m looking forward to listening to. New album by Perfume Genius is the big one for me today, I haven’t heard anything from it yet but I’m expecting great things. Also a new one from Bartees Strange, plus a new album from Spencer Krug of Wolf Parade/Sunset Rubdown is always going to be worth checking out for me.

There’s also Horse Jumper of Love, TV Priest, a new EP from Wy and a new chance for me to try and get into Hercules & Love Affair.

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— Alanis Morissette – the storm before the calm

— Alice Merton – S.I.D.E.S.

— Anteloper – Pink Dolphins

— Bartees Strange – Farm to Table

— The Beach Boys – Sounds Of Summer: The Very Best Of The Beach Boys – Expanded Edition

— Best Breakfast – Clap If You Can

— Bob Marley & The Wailers – Live at the Rainbow: 3rd June 1977

— Calum Scott – Bridges

— Charlie Griffiths (of Haken) – Tiktaalika

— Chillin Villain Empire (C.V.E) – We Represent Billions

— CIVIL WAR – Invaders

— Collective Soul – Disciplined Breakdown (25th Anniversary Edition)

— D.R.U.G.S. – Destroy Rebuild

— Dan Reed Network – Let’s Hear It For The King

— David Bowie – The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars (Vinyl Reissue)

— Dire Straits – Money For Nothing (Reissue)

— Drake – Honestly Nevermind

— Dylan Moon – Option Explore

— Σtella – Up and Away

— The Everly Brothers – Hey Doll Baby (Reissue)

— Fashion Club (Moaning’s Pascal Stevenson) – Scrutiny

— Fe Salomon – Living Rooms

— Flasher – Love Is Yours

— Foals – Life Is Yours

— Frank Zappa – Zappa/Erie

— GHUM – Bitter

— girlfriends – (e)motion sickness

— Graveyard Club – Moonflower

— Grey Daze (feat. Chester Bennington) – The Phoenix

— The Gun Club – The Las Vegas Story (Deluxe Edition)

— Gucci Mane and The New 1017 – So Icy Gang: The Reup

— Hank Williams Jr. – Rich White Honky Blues

— Harken – Honeymoon Suite

— Hazel English – Summer Nights EP

— Hercules & Love Affair – In Amber

— Horse Jumper of Love – Natural Part

— Iconic – Second Skin

— Infinity Knives & Brian Ennals – King Cobra

— IV And The Strange Band – Southern Circus

— Joey Bada$$ – 2000

— Kevin Gates – KHAZA

— Lionel Boy – Down at 8 EP

— Lit – Tastes Like Gold

— Logic – Vinyl Days

— Making Movies – XOPA

— ME REX – Plesiosaur EP

— Michael Giacchino – Lightyear (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

— Mt. Joy – Orange Blood

— Nova Twins – Supernova

— Nick Cave – Seven Psalms

— Oscar Stembridge – Thir13en EP

— ONI – Loathing Light

— Party Favor – RESET

— Patty Griffen – Tape

— Paul Leary (of Butthole Surfers) – The History of Dogs (Reissue)

— Perfume Genius – Ugly Season

— Pet Fox – A Face In Your Life

— Plato III – The Devil Has Texas

— Praises – In This Year: Hierophant

— Ray Charles – A Message From the People (Reissue)

— Ray Charles – Ray Charles Live In Stockholm 1972 (Reissue)

— Revelators Sound System (MC Taylor of Hiss Golden Messenger) – Revelators

— The Revivalists – Made In Muscle Shoals Vol. 2 EP

— RY X – Blood Moon

— The Smile (Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner) – A Light for Attracting Attention (Physical Release)

— Sound of Ceres – Emerald Sea

— Spencer Krug — Twenty Twenty Twenty Twenty One

— Tim Bowness (of No-Man) – Butterfly Mind

— Tungsten – Bliss

— TV Priest – My Other People

— UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell & Astro – Unprecedented

— Various Artists – Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Delixe Edition)

— VHOD – VHOD

— Violet Skies – If I Saw You Again

— Void Patrol (feat. Colin Stetson) – Void Patrol

— WARM (Ron Trent) – What do the stars say to you

— Whitesnake – Greatest Hits

— Wy – Something Amazing EP

— Yaya Bey – Remember Your North Star

— ZORA – Z1

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...