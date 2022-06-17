Werewolf 185: Art School! – Day 3

The bell rings, signaling the beginning of the second day of class. An announcement crackles through the speaker:

“Welcome back students! Wow! Day 3 already?! A couple quick announcements:

First, the shimmering translucent dome covering the chartreuse lot has expanded to consume the Panera next door. Enjoy a Toasted Frontega Chicken Sandwich™ at your own risk!

Second, the following students have been expelled:

Max Ernst’s Brother, Minimal Ernst (Narrow), who was the Teaching Assistant (Town Investigator).

Jon Arbuckle (Goat), who was the Harsh Critic (Town 2-Shot Vigilante).

And, finally, we’re thrilled to have a still-living guest lecturer today! Let’s give her a big ol’ Ralph Academy for the Visual Arts welcome!

A woman bursts through the door in an explosion of glitter. She pulls up a chair, spins it around, and sits in it like Michelle Pfeiffer did in that Coolio song from the soundtrack to Dangerous Minds.

Circle up, you fuckin fucks. My name is Lisa Frank. But, hey, call me Miss Frank. Or you know what? Don’t call me shit. I’m Lisa fuckin Frank, so you better keep my name out of your mouths. You got that, you nobodies? You know me from those folders and notebooks and all that shit. I probably made most of you little losers get into fights with your parents in the back-to-school section of Wal-Mart over a six-dollar pencil bag with a unicorn or a koala or some crazy shit on it.

Hahahahaha! What none of you ass-butts know is that, thanks to a decades-long macro-dosing regimen, that’s really just how I see the world! And, sure, I love rainbows and neon pink and purple and all that shit, but you know what other color I fuckin love? Green, baby. Green! The color of my hundreds of millions of dollars. Yeah, you heard me right. Google that shit. They should call me Lisa Bank!

Anyway, what are we doing here? Art school or some shit? Well, I guess I gotta give you something to do. Do your best Lisa Frank impression. If you need more direction than that then you’re beyond help. If you need me, I’ll either be getting high in my car or over at the Panera.

Exit Lisa Frank

ROLES TOWN 12 8 Diligent Students (Vanilla Town) win when they expel the Plagiarists and the NFT Weirdo. Aside from the Teaching Assistant, the Teacher’s Pet, and the Harsh Critic, the Diligent Students’ only power is their vote for whom to expel. 1 Teaching Assistant (Investigator) can choose one player to investigate each night. They will receive a reading of either “Scum,” “Not Scum,” or “Unreadable.” 1 Teacher’s Pet (Medic) can choose one player to protect from expulsion each night. The medic can protect themselves once, and they cannot protect the same player two nights in a row. 1 Harsh Critic (# shot vigilante) has the power to expel 2 students as a night action. SCUM 2 Plagiarists (Vanilla Wolves) win when they outnumber the Diligent Students and have expelled the NFT Weirdo. Each night they must choose a student to expel. 1 Cool Plagiarist (Role-Blocker Wolf) can prevent a classmate from using their special ability. 1 Intensely Enigmatic Plagiarist (Scrambler Wolf) can render another classmate “unreadable” to any prying eyes. 1 NFT Weirdo (SK) wins when all the Plagiarists are expelled, and when they are the last remaining student. The NFT Weirdo will choose one fellow student to expel each night. Investigations of the NFT Weirdo will show up as “Unreadable.” OTHER The Panel of Judges will consist of five players selected by RNG each day (as long as there are five players available). They will judge the artworks produced by their classmates each day and vote on their favorite by the end of the day. The person they vote to have the best artwork will receive a special ability. Judges cannot vote for themselves, but they can abstain from voting. The judges will be given a Discord channel to discuss their judging and cast their votes. Ties among the judges will be broken by RNG among the tied players.

RULES Normal Werewolf rules! Wolves win when there are as many or fewer town remaining and the SK is gone. Town wins when they’ve gotten rid of the wolves and the SK. Instead of throwing money away on a library or tenure track faculty, The Ralph Academy for the Visual Arts has invested in a Ralphroro Enterprises Werewolf-O-Matic tie breaking calculating console. Ties at the end of the day will be resolved using the Werewolf-O-Matic patented tie-breaking formula: (y + x) + ab = k y = total number of letters in the first words of the avatar names of both/all tied players

x = total number of votes for both/all tied players

a = game day (i.e. “Day 1” = 1; “Day 2” = 2, etc.)

b = total number of remaining scum

k = the number of player posts, after the vote thread, when sorted by oldest. The player who posted that post will be killed. Simple yet effective! While you don’t have to participate in each day’s art workshop, please note that you will need to make a handful of game-related comments per Day (somewhere between three and four hundred should be fine). Failure to participate may lead to your seat in the class being ceded to another student. NO EDITING OR DELETING for any reason, including typos. Directly quoting or screen-shotting from Discord is not allowed. Have some freakin fun! This is a game of murder, but it is still just a game! Vanilla Town Message: Congratulations on your acceptance to The Ralph Academy for the Visual Arts. Several of our esteemed faculty have glanced briefly in the direction of your application portfolio and one went so far as to claim you have “a certain vague potential.” Also, your tuition check cleared! You are a Diligent Student (Vanilla Town). You may be selected to serve on the judges’ panel, but other than that, your only power is your daily vote. Now get out there, pull up an easel, and expel those plagiarists! PLAYERS Grumproro – Yusuke (no relation) Moonster – Azrael Side – Mad Gabs Chum – The Incredibly Artsy Hulk Spooky – Alternate Timeline Spooky the Arts Student Hoho – Artsy Possum Raven – Minor Character from Modiefied Nancy Comics MSD – Mr. Bean Malt – Okarun Marlowe – Artsy Marlowe Cop – Bot Ross the Landscape Painting Program Sic – Smoooooooove Tiff – Isabella Rossellini’s Green Po*** Lamb – Art Lamb? Goat – Jon Arbuckle Narrow – Max Ernst’s Minimal Brother April – Face Nate – Artsy Garfunkel Indy – That Damn Plastic Bag from American Beauty Dourif – Thufir Hawat Queequeg – Mrs. I’m My Own Omama Backups: Dicentra

Art entries must be posted to the “Workshop Thread” by Friday, June 17th, at 9:00 pm CDT to be eligible for judging.

Twilight is Saturday, June 18th, 12:00 pm CDT.

