Weekly Games Thread Agathas a Christie

Hey everyone. Your friendly neighborhood Bones here. Hope you’ve had a good weekend. What games are you playing? What do you think of them? And a question:

I have, relatively unintentionally, wound up playing several different mysteries in video games in a row, from the Hitman 3 Dartmoor level to Overboard! and The Forgotten City, and greatly enjoying all of them so far. But a game orienting its entire narrative and environment around a single mystery isn’t the only way video games do mysteries, there’s also sidequests in RPGs and the like. What’s your favorite experience with a mystery in a game, ideally both narrative and mechanical?

Relatedly, please look forward to ‘Bones’ 2021 Games in Review’ and the January 2022 News Roundup coming your way soon!

