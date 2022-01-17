Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Jan. 17

Here are today’s contestants:

Jorge, a front-end web developer, went one-on-one with Magic Johnson;

Frances, a high school English teacher, gave birth the same day as her best friend; and

Amy, an engineering manager, has attended various sporting events, including the World Cup. Amy is a 33-day champ with winnings of $1,111,800.

Jeopardy! round

THE LAKE SHOW

A MEMBER OF THE BANDS

WEIGHTS & MEASURES

“PRE”FIXES

ARTHUR CONAN DOYLE CHARACTERS

HOLMES & WATSON

Scores going into DJ: Amy $6,400, Frances $1,000, Jorge $1,600.

DD1 – $600 – WEIGHTS & MEASURES – This unit of measure also means to come to understand (Amy lost $1,800 on a true DD.)

Double Jeopardy!

20th CENTURY AMERICA

PALACES

INTERNATIONAL FOOD & DRINK

ILLUSTRATORS

DOCUMENTARIES

6-LETTER WORDS

Amy had over four times the score over her closest opponent after getting DD2, and was never seriously challenged, heading into FJ with $26,800 vs. $7,800 for Frances and $400 for Jorge.

DD2 – $1,200 – PALACES – The Doge’s Palace in Venice is connected to a prison complex by this fateful bridge constructed around 1600 (Amy won $4,000 from her total of $16,400 vs. $5,000 for Frances.)

DD3 – $1,600 – ILLUSTRATORS – British surgeon & artist Henry Vandyke Carter was the man behind the illustrations for this classic 1850s textbook (Jorge lost $4,000 from his third-place score of $4,400.)

Final Jeopardy!

SCIENTIFIC NAMES – The 1905 paper that gave this its name also referred to it as “Dynamosaurus Imperiosus”

Everyone was correct on FJ. Amy added $10,000 to win with $36,800 for a 34-day total of $1,148,600.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the “lean and ferret-like” Scotland Yard inspector from the works of Doyle is Lestrade.

Clue selection strategy: After a long period in DJ of Amy having control of the board, when Frances finally got a chance to select with DD3 still available, she immediately went to the $400 clue in the same category DD2 had already been found.

Ken’s Korner: He still holds a grudge against IBM Watson and claims that Arthur is the “only beloved aardvark”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is fathom? DD2 – What is Bridge of Sighs? DD3 – What is “Gray’s Anatomy”? FJ – What is Tyrannosaurus rex (T-rex)?

