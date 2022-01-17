Guy Talk: Men and “Acting Your Age”

Welcome to Guy Talk, a serious space to discuss masculinity, good and bad.

This time, a prompt that was suggested in the comments:

“giving up boyhood and acting your age”

what that means positively and negatively and personal desires vs expectations from others

Feel free to share your experiences of growing up and how your relationship with masculinity has changed over time.

Remember that this is a trans-inclusive space, and that everyone is welcome to comment.

The next Guy Talk will be published on 31st January.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...