Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

This weekend my fellow show queens and I were discussing the closing of Diana: The Musical. But while we were belting “Pretty Pretty Girl” a humbler show posted a closing notice. Trevor: The Musical was based on a 1994 short film about a gay middle schooler in crisis. The story features characters and plot beats that I’d seen in countless YA stories since. But while those often cast 20-somethings, the musical featured actual teens singing their hearts out. The short film inspired the crisis hotline The Trevor Project. I hope the musical gets picked up by schools and inspires budding theater kids.

In other news:

