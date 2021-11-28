30 Day X-Files Challenge Day 28: Reboot Wishlist

This challenge was produced with the help of Sir Simon Milligan for the prompts!

Even though it wasn’t that long ago that The X-Files was reincarnated by Fox, it seems like only a matter of time before the insatiable Hollywood Reboot Machine also comes for the show. After all, such a beloved property with a gigantic fanbase could certainly rile up interest with a clean slate. So, when if that happens and you got to be in charge…

Prompt: What would you want to see out of a fresh X-Files reboot?

We’re talking new cast members, locations, storylines, showrunner, directors, etc. Give us what you got!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...