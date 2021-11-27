The Night Thread has its Knives Out

On November 27, 2019, Rian Johnson’s Knives Out premiered in the US. The film deals with the suspected murder of Harlan Thrombey, mystery novel writer and patriarch of the Thrombey family, played by the late, great Christopher Plummer. Starring Daniel Craig as Gentleman Sleuth Benoit Blanc and Ana de Armas in a star making turn as Harlan’s nurse, Marta Cabrera. The film also features Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell and more.

It’s one of my favorite movies of 2019. It’s also somewhat of a Thanksgiving movie, given its fall setting and family ensemble (although a lot more murder than most Thanksgivings)

Enjoy the night thread and…

