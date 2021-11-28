Leftovers Sunday Food Thread 11/28

Our guests have just walked out the door to make their way back home. We’ve had family staying with us for five days. In the past we’ve gone out to eat the day after Thanksgiving but this year all meals were prepared in house. That means we still have a pretty good store of leftovers.

In the spirit of leftovers here’s a food thread of the past. In that vein do you have a current TV food personality who’s really got your interest? I haven’t been watching much and am kind of out of touch so don’t really have anyone in mind right now.

