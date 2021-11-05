Sports Weekly Wrestling Thread MOX AEW: Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery.— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 3, 2021 WWE: -Bray Wyatt being outspoken to creative most likely led to his lack of push and firing. RELEASES Scarlett Frankie Monet Ember Moon Oney Lorcan B-FAB Trey Baxter Katrina Cortez Jeet Rama Gran Metalik Karrion Kross Lince Dorado Keith Lee Nia Jax Harry Smith Mia Yim Eva Marie Zayda Ramier Jessi Kamea Others: Share this:TweetEmailLike this:Like Loading... Related