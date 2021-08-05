Weekly Games Thread #2 is Talented

Happy Thursday, folks! What games are you playing and what do you think of them? As a bonus prompt, tell us about your favorite in-game art.

While you’re here, don’t miss the rest of The Avocado’s great game content from this week:

Be sure to come back tomorrow for my Indie Developer Interview with Inkyfox, developer of OMNO, and a guest-written Franchise Festival #106: Spider-Man (Part 1)!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...