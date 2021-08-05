Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 39

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 37 Results
|56.52%
|Bastion
|A Proper Story
|52.17%
|Legasista
|Sadness of the Ancient Machine
|52.17%
|One Piece: Pirate Warriors
|I’m Gonna Take It [Hiroaki Takahashi]
|47.83%
|Xenoblade Chronicles
|Unfinished Business
|47.83%
|Xenoblade Chronicles
|Colony 9
|47.83%
|Touhou 12.5 – Double Spoiler
|Newshound
|43.48%
|Jetpack Joyride
|Main Theme
|43.48%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Cool Cave
|43.48%
|Mass Effect 3
|I Was Lost Without You
|39.13%
|The Witcher 2
|Dwarven Stone Upon Dwarven Stone
|34.78%
|Steins;Gate
|Hack -alpha vision-
|34.78%
|Lucidity
|Carte d’Etoile
|30.43%
|Monkey Island 2 Special Edition
|Woodtick
|30.43%
|Pushmo
|A Puzzling Afternoon
|30.43%
|The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road
|A Snowstorm of Cherry Blossoms
|26.09%
|Shadows of the Damned
|Take Me to Hell [Broken Dream]
|26.09%
|Trails From Zero
|Get Over the Barrier!
|26.09%
|Catherine
|Hen to Hen
|21.74%
|Papo and Yo
|A Strange New World
|21.74%
|Trails from Zero
|Way of Life – Full
|17.39%
|Trails from Zero
|During Mission Accomplishment
|17.39%
|Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story
|Minigame
|13.04%
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
|Isle of Songs
|13.04%
|Mass Effect 3
|The Choice
Projected Bubble: 42.86%
It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 39 will be active until Friday August 6th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 38 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 40 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 39 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 39 is open until Friday August 6th at 10:00PM Pacific