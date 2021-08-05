Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 39

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 37 Results

Spoiler 56.52% Bastion A Proper Story 52.17% Legasista Sadness of the Ancient Machine 52.17% One Piece: Pirate Warriors I’m Gonna Take It [Hiroaki Takahashi] 47.83% Xenoblade Chronicles Unfinished Business 47.83% Xenoblade Chronicles Colony 9 47.83% Touhou 12.5 – Double Spoiler Newshound 43.48% Jetpack Joyride Main Theme 43.48% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Cool Cave 43.48% Mass Effect 3 I Was Lost Without You 39.13% The Witcher 2 Dwarven Stone Upon Dwarven Stone 34.78% Steins;Gate Hack -alpha vision- 34.78% Lucidity Carte d’Etoile 30.43% Monkey Island 2 Special Edition Woodtick 30.43% Pushmo A Puzzling Afternoon 30.43% The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road A Snowstorm of Cherry Blossoms 26.09% Shadows of the Damned Take Me to Hell [Broken Dream] 26.09% Trails From Zero Get Over the Barrier! 26.09% Catherine Hen to Hen 21.74% Papo and Yo A Strange New World 21.74% Trails from Zero Way of Life – Full 17.39% Trails from Zero During Mission Accomplishment 17.39% Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story Minigame 13.04% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Isle of Songs 13.04% Mass Effect 3 The Choice [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 39 will be active until Friday August 6th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 38 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 40 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 39 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 39 is open until Friday August 6th at 10:00PM Pacific

