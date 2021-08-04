Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 38

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 36 Results

Spoiler 60.00% Legasista bgm_06 50.00% Lord of Vermillion II Arcania 50.00% Street Fighter X Mega Man Street Fighter X Mega Man OST – Goes With Everything (Guile Theme) 50.00% Dragon’s Dogma Into Free 50.00% Bastion Setting Sail, Coming Home 50.00% Sonic Generations Casino Night Pinball 45.00% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Magical Sound Shower [Hiroshi Kawaguchi] 45.00% nintendogs + cats dog & cat [record] 40.00% Star Wars: The Old Republic Main Theme 40.00% MadWorld Survival [S.O.U.L. Purpose] 35.00% DJ Hero Bustin’ Loose vs Time Of The Season – Chuck Brown & The Soul Searchers vs The Zombies 35.00% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Underwater Area 35.00% Resonance of Fate Home Sweet Home 35.00% Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel Ec Tisia ~Tarifa~ 35.00% Trails from Zero Arrival Existence 30.00% Rhythm Heaven Fever Packing Pests 30.00% Dynasty Warriors NEXT Eternity 30.00% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Waterworks Area 25.00% Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker Love Deterrence 25.00% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Negaposi*Continues [sasakure.UK] 25.00% Portal 2 Don’t Do It! 25.00% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Extend World’s End Dancehall [Dreamy Theater Vers.] [wowaka] 25.00% Star Wars: The Old Republic That Slippery Little Hutt of Mine 15.00% Tomena Sanner Title Screen [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 30.43% The Munchables Blue Sky Lounge 30.43% Coraline: The Video Game Main Theme 30.43% BlazBlue: Continuum Shift Condemnation Wings 30.00% DJ Hero Another One Bites The Dust vs Da Funk – Queen vs Daft Punk 30.00% Coma Redwind Theme 30.00% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Theme of the Last Battle 30.00% Bayonetta Enzo and Drive 30.00% Rhythm Heaven Fever Remix 7 30.00% Rayman Origins The Lum’s Dream 30.00% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask A Time For Battle 30.00% Epic Mickey Oswald’s Theme 30.00% Portal 2 Your Precious Moon 30.00% Nayuta no Kiseki The Golden World (Terra) 30.00% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! A Hero is Made 30.00% Donkey Kong Country Returns Automatic Action 30.00% Rhythm Heaven Fever Packing Pests 30.00% Dynasty Warriors NEXT Eternity 30.00% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Waterworks Area 25.00% Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker Love Deterrence 25.00% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Negaposi*Continues [sasakure.UK] 25.00% Portal 2 Don’t Do It! 25.00% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Extend World’s End Dancehall [Dreamy Theater Vers.] [wowaka] 25.00% Star Wars: The Old Republic That Slippery Little Hutt of Mine 15.00% Tomena Sanner Title Screen Projected Final Bubble: 42.86% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 38 will be active until Thursday August 5th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 37 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 39 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 38 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 38 is open until Thursday August 5th at 10:00PM Pacific

