Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 38

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 36 Results

60.00% Legasista bgm_06
50.00% Lord of Vermillion II Arcania
50.00% Street Fighter X Mega Man Street Fighter X Mega Man OST – Goes With Everything (Guile Theme)
50.00% Dragon’s Dogma Into Free
50.00% Bastion Setting Sail, Coming Home
50.00% Sonic Generations Casino Night Pinball
45.00% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Magical Sound Shower [Hiroshi Kawaguchi]
45.00% nintendogs + cats dog & cat [record]
40.00% Star Wars: The Old Republic Main Theme
40.00% MadWorld Survival [S.O.U.L. Purpose]
35.00% DJ Hero Bustin’ Loose vs Time Of The Season – Chuck Brown & The Soul Searchers vs The Zombies
35.00% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Underwater Area
35.00% Resonance of Fate Home Sweet Home
35.00% Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel Ec Tisia ~Tarifa~
35.00% Trails from Zero Arrival Existence
30.00% Rhythm Heaven Fever Packing Pests
30.00% Dynasty Warriors NEXT Eternity
30.00% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Waterworks Area
25.00% Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker Love Deterrence
25.00% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Negaposi*Continues [sasakure.UK]
25.00% Portal 2 Don’t Do It!
25.00% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Extend World’s End Dancehall [Dreamy Theater Vers.] [wowaka]
25.00% Star Wars: The Old Republic That Slippery Little Hutt of Mine
15.00% Tomena Sanner Title Screen

Newly Eliminated1

30.43% The Munchables Blue Sky Lounge
30.43% Coraline: The Video Game Main Theme
30.43% BlazBlue: Continuum Shift Condemnation Wings
30.00% DJ Hero Another One Bites The Dust vs Da Funk – Queen vs Daft Punk
30.00% Coma Redwind Theme
30.00% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Theme of the Last Battle
30.00% Bayonetta Enzo and Drive
30.00% Rhythm Heaven Fever Remix 7
30.00% Rayman Origins The Lum’s Dream
30.00% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask A Time For Battle
30.00% Epic Mickey Oswald’s Theme
30.00% Portal 2 Your Precious Moon
30.00% Nayuta no Kiseki The Golden World (Terra)
30.00% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! A Hero is Made
30.00% Donkey Kong Country Returns Automatic Action
30.00% Donkey Kong Country Returns Automatic Action
30.00% Dynasty Warriors NEXT Eternity
30.00% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Waterworks Area
25.00% Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker Love Deterrence
25.00% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Negaposi*Continues [sasakure.UK]
25.00% Portal 2 Don’t Do It!
25.00% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Extend World’s End Dancehall [Dreamy Theater Vers.] [wowaka]
25.00% Star Wars: The Old Republic That Slippery Little Hutt of Mine
15.00% Tomena Sanner Title Screen

Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 38 will be active until Thursday August 5th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 37 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 39 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 38 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 38 is open until Thursday August 5th at 10:00PM Pacific