Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 38

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 36 Results
|60.00%
|Legasista
|bgm_06
|50.00%
|Lord of Vermillion II
|Arcania
|50.00%
|Street Fighter X Mega Man
|Street Fighter X Mega Man OST – Goes With Everything (Guile Theme)
|50.00%
|Dragon’s Dogma
|Into Free
|50.00%
|Bastion
|Setting Sail, Coming Home
|50.00%
|Sonic Generations
|Casino Night Pinball
|45.00%
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade
|Magical Sound Shower [Hiroshi Kawaguchi]
|45.00%
|nintendogs + cats
|dog & cat [record]
|40.00%
|Star Wars: The Old Republic
|Main Theme
|40.00%
|MadWorld
|Survival [S.O.U.L. Purpose]
|35.00%
|DJ Hero
|Bustin’ Loose vs Time Of The Season – Chuck Brown & The Soul Searchers vs The Zombies
|35.00%
|Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
|Underwater Area
|35.00%
|Resonance of Fate
|Home Sweet Home
|35.00%
|Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel
|Ec Tisia ~Tarifa~
|35.00%
|Trails from Zero
|Arrival Existence
|30.00%
Newly Eliminated1
|30.43%
|The Munchables
|Blue Sky Lounge
|30.43%
|Coraline: The Video Game
|Main Theme
|30.43%
|BlazBlue: Continuum Shift
|Condemnation Wings
|30.00%
|DJ Hero
|Another One Bites The Dust vs Da Funk – Queen vs Daft Punk
|30.00%
|Coma
|Redwind Theme
|30.00%
|Professor Layton and the Last Specter
|Theme of the Last Battle
|30.00%
|Bayonetta
|Enzo and Drive
|30.00%
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Remix 7
|30.00%
|Rayman Origins
|The Lum’s Dream
|30.00%
|Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask
|A Time For Battle
|30.00%
|Epic Mickey
|Oswald’s Theme
|30.00%
|Portal 2
|Your Precious Moon
|30.00%
|Nayuta no Kiseki
|The Golden World (Terra)
|30.00%
|Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!
|A Hero is Made
|30.00%
|Donkey Kong Country Returns
|Automatic Action
|30.00%
Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%
It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 38 will be active until Thursday August 5th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 37 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 39 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 38 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 38 is open until Thursday August 5th at 10:00PM Pacific