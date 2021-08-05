Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Aug. 5

Today’s contestants are:

James, an emerging markets investor, once had K-pop style jet black hair;

Ashley, a librarian, whose grandma told her she’d be on the show; and

Matt, a Ph.D. student, ran a half-marathon in D.C. Matt is a eleven-day champ with winnings of $368,600.

Matt only made a net profit of $1,000 on the three DDs he found, but his opponents couldn’t quite break up the runaway, with Matt entering FJ at $23,000 vs. $9,000 for Ashley and $6,000 for James.

DD1 – $1,000 – ETYMOLOGY – This term for your setting or environment is French for “middle place” (Matt won $1,000 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $1,200 – A POET LAUREATE – The Poet Laureate of this state, like Marie Howe, receives the Walt Whitman citation; Walt was from that state (Matt lost $4,000 from his score of $8,600 vs. $4,200 for Ashley.)

DD3 – $1,600 – AROUND THE WORLD – This African capital du south of Sicily got its name from a region with 3 ancient Phoenician cities (On the very next clue, Matt regained the $4,000 he dropped on the previous DD.)

FJ – 1930s AMERICA – Unpopular at the time, the man for whom it is named wasn’t invited to the September 30, 1935 dedication of this landmark

Only Matt was correct on FJ, adding $3,000 to win with $26,000 for a twelve-day total of $394,600.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the word meaning “main camp” that’s an abbreviation of “stammlager” is stalag.

Jeopardy!’s greatest hits: When it comes to poetry, “In Memoriam” = Tennyson.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is milieu? DD2 – What is New York? DD3 – What is Tripoli? FJ – What is Hoover Dam?

