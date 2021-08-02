Game Discussion and Podcast: Resident Evil 2 (1998)

Let’s discuss Resident Evil 2! What are your favorite moments, monsters, and more?

In this month’s Franchise Episode podcast episode – embedded below and available on your preferred podcast app – the hosts discuss the development, gameplay, and story of Hideki Kamiya’s brilliant follow-up to 1996’s Resident Evil. Chris and Spencer also take a deep dive into Resident Evil 1.5 while Hamilton explores how zombies turns into lickers. The origins of “Mr. X” are explained at last.

Follow the show on Twitter using the handle @franchise_fest, check out our official website for more video game history resources, and be sure to email us at franchisefestival@gmail.com to let us know what you think.

A special thanks goes out to backers like cheatachu who make our show and articles possible! You can support us on Patreon if you’d like to have a say in future episode topics.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...