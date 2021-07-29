Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 34

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 32 Results
|59.09%
|Brandish: The Dark Revenant
|Opening
|54.55%
|Xenoblade Chronicles
|Mechanical Rhythm
|45.45%
|Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
|Aurora Area
|45.45%
|Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP
|Little Furnace
|40.91%
|Persona 2: Eternal Punishment
|Boss Battle Theme
|40.91%
|Sound Shapes
|Spiral Staircase [Beck]
|40.91%
|Donkey Kong Country Returns
|Longshot Launch
|36.36%
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
|Follow Fi
|36.36%
|The Labyrinth of Grisaia
|Rooftop on a Sunny Day
|36.36%
|Little Inferno
|Reporting From The Weather Balloon
|31.82%
|They Bleed Pixels
|Voracity
|31.82%
|Super Mario 3D Land
|Retro Mario
|31.82%
|Machinarium
|The End [Prague Radio] [Vojtech Zelinsky]
|31.82%
|The Journey Down: Chapter 1
|Kito’s Room
|27.27%
|Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask
|The Reunion Inn
|27.27%
|Lucidity
|A Winter Amid The Ice
|27.27%
|DJ Hero 2
|Heartless vs LoveGame – Kanye West vs Lady Gaga
|27.27%
|Etrian Odyssey III
|Between the Azure Skies and Seas
|27.27%
|Bayonetta
|Chapter Start
|22.73%
|Yakuza 5
|Full Scale Offensive
|22.73%
|Fez
|Puzzle
|22.73%
|Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky
|Battle Against Dusknoir
|22.73%
|William and Sly
|The Valley
|13.64%
|Puzzle Agent
|Puzzle 1
Newly Eliminated1
|27.27%
|Lucidity
|A Winter Amid The Ice
|27.27%
|DJ Hero 2
|Heartless vs LoveGame – Kanye West vs Lady Gaga
|27.27%
|Etrian Odyssey III
|Between the Azure Skies and Seas
|27.27%
|Bayonetta
|Chapter Start
|26.92%
|Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP
|Ode to a Room
|26.92%
|Portal 2
|Music of the Spheres
|26.92%
|don’t take it personally, babe, it just ain’t your story
|Kokoroyami
|26.32%
|Portal 2
|Vitrification Order
|26.32%
|Plants vs Zombies
|Zen Garden
|26.32%
|Style Savvy: Trendsetters
|Map (Max)
|26.32%
|The Binding of Isaac
|…Be Done
|26.32%
|DJ Hero 2
|Hot in Herre vs Regulate – Nelly vs Warren G Feat. Nate Dogg
|26.32%
|Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky
|Deep Dusk Forest
|26.09%
|DJ Hero 2
|Love Is Gone (Fred Rister & Joachim Garraud Radio Edit) vs Black & Gold – David Guetta vs Sam Sparro
|26.09%
|Shadows of the Damned
|Different Perspective
|26.09%
|Trails of Azure
|Strange Feel
|26.09%
|Sonic Generations
|Vs. Perfect Chaos (Open Your Heart)
|26.09%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|World 6: Space Land
|26.09%
|Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep
|The Key
|22.73%
|Yakuza 5
|Full Scale Offensive
|22.73%
|Fez
|Puzzle
|22.73%
|Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky
|Battle Against Dusknoir
|22.73%
|William and Sly
|The Valley
|13.64%
|Puzzle Agent
|Puzzle 1
Projected Bubble: 42.86%
It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 34 will be active until Friday July 30th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 33 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 35 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 34 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 34 is open until Friday July 30th at 10:00PM Pacific