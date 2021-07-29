Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 34

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 32 Results

Spoiler 59.09% Brandish: The Dark Revenant Opening 54.55% Xenoblade Chronicles Mechanical Rhythm 45.45% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Aurora Area 45.45% Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP Little Furnace 40.91% Persona 2: Eternal Punishment Boss Battle Theme 40.91% Sound Shapes Spiral Staircase [Beck] 40.91% Donkey Kong Country Returns Longshot Launch 36.36% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Follow Fi 36.36% The Labyrinth of Grisaia Rooftop on a Sunny Day 36.36% Little Inferno Reporting From The Weather Balloon 31.82% They Bleed Pixels Voracity 31.82% Super Mario 3D Land Retro Mario 31.82% Machinarium The End [Prague Radio] [Vojtech Zelinsky] 31.82% The Journey Down: Chapter 1 Kito’s Room 27.27% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask The Reunion Inn 27.27% Lucidity A Winter Amid The Ice 27.27% DJ Hero 2 Heartless vs LoveGame – Kanye West vs Lady Gaga 27.27% Etrian Odyssey III Between the Azure Skies and Seas 27.27% Bayonetta Chapter Start 22.73% Yakuza 5 Full Scale Offensive 22.73% Fez Puzzle 22.73% Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky Battle Against Dusknoir 22.73% William and Sly The Valley 13.64% Puzzle Agent Puzzle 1 [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 27.27% Lucidity A Winter Amid The Ice 27.27% DJ Hero 2 Heartless vs LoveGame – Kanye West vs Lady Gaga 27.27% Etrian Odyssey III Between the Azure Skies and Seas 27.27% Bayonetta Chapter Start 26.92% Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP Ode to a Room 26.92% Portal 2 Music of the Spheres 26.92% don’t take it personally, babe, it just ain’t your story Kokoroyami 26.32% Portal 2 Vitrification Order 26.32% Plants vs Zombies Zen Garden 26.32% Style Savvy: Trendsetters Map (Max) 26.32% The Binding of Isaac …Be Done 26.32% DJ Hero 2 Hot in Herre vs Regulate – Nelly vs Warren G Feat. Nate Dogg 26.32% Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky Deep Dusk Forest 26.09% DJ Hero 2 Love Is Gone (Fred Rister & Joachim Garraud Radio Edit) vs Black & Gold – David Guetta vs Sam Sparro 26.09% Shadows of the Damned Different Perspective 26.09% Trails of Azure Strange Feel 26.09% Sonic Generations Vs. Perfect Chaos (Open Your Heart) 26.09% Kirby’s Epic Yarn World 6: Space Land 26.09% Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep The Key 22.73% Yakuza 5 Full Scale Offensive 22.73% Fez Puzzle 22.73% Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky Battle Against Dusknoir 22.73% William and Sly The Valley 13.64% Puzzle Agent Puzzle 1 Projected Bubble: 42.86% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 34 will be active until Friday July 30th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 33 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 35 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 34 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 34 is open until Friday July 30th at 10:00PM Pacific

