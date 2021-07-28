Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 33

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 31 Results

Spoiler 66.67% NieR The Wretched Automatons 61.90% Bravely Default Serpent Eating the Ground 57.14% White Knight Chronicles II The Battlefield Flower [Violin Version] 52.38% Steins;Gate Human Community 52.38% Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams Dark Giana Track 2 47.62% Style Savvy: Trendsetters Cafe (Night) 47.62% Ciel Nosurge Quell->EX[cez]->{kranz}; 38.10% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Techno Factory 38.10% Final Fantasy XIII Lightning’s Theme 33.33% Resonance of Fate Middle World 33.33% 7th Dragon Labyrinth – Jungle Navigation 28.57% The Dream Machine A Dream 28.57% Portal 2 You Will Be Perfect 28.57% Trails of Azure Roar of Steel -Threat- 28.57% Sonic and the Black Knight Camelot Castle 28.57% Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel EXEC_ViiBaCi_MjiiRa/. 28.57% The Lord of the Rings Online: Rise of Isengard The Huntsman 23.81% inFAMOUS 2 Fade Away (The Black Heart Procession) 23.81% Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky Hidden Highland 14.29% DJ Hero Jayou vs Big Beat – Jurassic Five vs Billy Squier 14.29% Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky Wigglytuff’s Guild 14.29% Resonance of Fate Chandelier – Night 14.29% Demon’s Souls Old Hero 14.29% Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky Shaymin Village [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 26.09% THE iDOLM@STER 2 Kyun! Vampire Girl 26.09% Shantae: Risky’s Revenge End Credits 26.09% Little Inferno Little Inferno Titles 26.09% Silent Hill: Shattered Memories Always On My Mind 26.09% Child of Eden Title Screen 26.09% Portal 2 Reconstructing More Science 26.09% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! The Choose Goose Jam 26.09% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Stay with Me [shu-tP] 26.09% Nayuta no Kiseki Shrouded In Morning Sun 26.09% Rayman Origins Glacier Cocktail 26.09% Pokémon Black and White 2 Lentimas Town 26.09% Pokémon Black and White Driftveil Drawbridge 26.09% Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP Bones McCoy 25.00% Halo: Reach Overture 25.00% Sonic Generations (3DS) Casino Night Act 1 25.00% Star Wars: The Old Republic Taris, the Plague 25.00% Trails from Zero New Days~ Omen 23.81% inFAMOUS 2 Fade Away (The Black Heart Procession) 23.81% Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky Hidden Highland 14.29% DJ Hero Jayou vs Big Beat – Jurassic Five vs Billy Squier 14.29% Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky Wigglytuff’s Guild 14.29% Resonance of Fate Chandelier – Night 14.29% Demon’s Souls Old Hero 14.29% Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky Shaymin Village Projected Final Bubble: 42.86% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 33 will be active until Thursday July 29th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 32 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 34 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 33 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 33 is open until Thursday July 29th at 10:00PM Pacific

