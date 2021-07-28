Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 33

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 31 Results

Spoiler

66.67% NieR The Wretched Automatons
61.90% Bravely Default Serpent Eating the Ground
57.14% White Knight Chronicles II The Battlefield Flower [Violin Version]
52.38% Steins;Gate Human Community
52.38% Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams Dark Giana Track 2
47.62% Style Savvy: Trendsetters Cafe (Night)
47.62% Ciel Nosurge Quell->EX[cez]->{kranz};
38.10% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Techno Factory
38.10% Final Fantasy XIII Lightning’s Theme
33.33% Resonance of Fate Middle World
33.33% 7th Dragon Labyrinth – Jungle Navigation
28.57% The Dream Machine A Dream
28.57% Portal 2 You Will Be Perfect
28.57% Trails of Azure Roar of Steel -Threat-
28.57% Sonic and the Black Knight Camelot Castle
28.57% Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel EXEC_ViiBaCi_MjiiRa/.
28.57% The Lord of the Rings Online: Rise of Isengard The Huntsman
23.81% inFAMOUS 2 Fade Away (The Black Heart Procession)
23.81% Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky Hidden Highland
14.29% DJ Hero Jayou vs Big Beat – Jurassic Five vs Billy Squier
14.29% Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky Wigglytuff’s Guild
14.29% Resonance of Fate Chandelier – Night
14.29% Demon’s Souls Old Hero
14.29% Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky Shaymin Village

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated1

Spoiler

26.09% THE iDOLM@STER 2 Kyun! Vampire Girl
26.09% Shantae: Risky’s Revenge End Credits
26.09% Little Inferno Little Inferno Titles
26.09% Silent Hill: Shattered Memories Always On My Mind
26.09% Child of Eden Title Screen
26.09% Portal 2 Reconstructing More Science
26.09% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! The Choose Goose Jam
26.09% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Stay with Me [shu-tP]
26.09% Nayuta no Kiseki Shrouded In Morning Sun
26.09% Rayman Origins Glacier Cocktail
26.09% Pokémon Black and White 2 Lentimas Town
26.09% Pokémon Black and White Driftveil Drawbridge
26.09% Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP Bones McCoy
25.00% Halo: Reach Overture
25.00% Sonic Generations (3DS) Casino Night Act 1
25.00% Star Wars: The Old Republic Taris, the Plague
25.00% Trails from Zero New Days~ Omen
23.81% inFAMOUS 2 Fade Away (The Black Heart Procession)
23.81% Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky Hidden Highland
14.29% DJ Hero Jayou vs Big Beat – Jurassic Five vs Billy Squier
14.29% Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky Wigglytuff’s Guild
14.29% Resonance of Fate Chandelier – Night
14.29% Demon’s Souls Old Hero
14.29% Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky Shaymin Village

Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 33 will be active until Thursday July 29th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 32 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 34 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 33 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

(1-10)

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

[collapse]
(11-20)

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

[collapse]
(21-30)

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

[collapse]
(31-40)

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Group 35

Group 36

Group 37

Group 38

Group 39

Group 40

[collapse]
(41-50)

Group 41

Group 42

Group 43

Group 44

Group 45

Group 46

Group 47

Group 48

Group 49

Group 50

[collapse]
(51-60)

Group 51

Group 52

Group 53

Group 54

Group 55

Group 56

Group 57

Group 58

Group 59

Group 60

[collapse]
(61-70)

Group 61

Group 62

Group 63

Group 64

Group 65

Group 66

Group 67

Group 68

Group 69

Group 70

[collapse]
(71-78)

Group 71

Group 72

Group 73

Group 74

Group 75

Group 76

Group 77

Group 78

[collapse]

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 33 is open until Thursday July 29th at 10:00PM Pacific