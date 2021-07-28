Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 33

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 31 Results
|66.67%
|NieR
|The Wretched Automatons
|61.90%
|Bravely Default
|Serpent Eating the Ground
|57.14%
|White Knight Chronicles II
|The Battlefield Flower [Violin Version]
|52.38%
|Steins;Gate
|Human Community
|52.38%
|Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
|Dark Giana Track 2
|47.62%
|Style Savvy: Trendsetters
|Cafe (Night)
|47.62%
|Ciel Nosurge
|Quell->EX[cez]->{kranz};
|38.10%
|Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
|Techno Factory
|38.10%
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Lightning’s Theme
|33.33%
|Resonance of Fate
|Middle World
|33.33%
|7th Dragon
|Labyrinth – Jungle Navigation
|28.57%
|The Dream Machine
|A Dream
|28.57%
|Portal 2
|You Will Be Perfect
|28.57%
|Trails of Azure
|Roar of Steel -Threat-
|28.57%
|Sonic and the Black Knight
|Camelot Castle
|28.57%
|Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel
|EXEC_ViiBaCi_MjiiRa/.
|28.57%
|The Lord of the Rings Online: Rise of Isengard
|The Huntsman
|23.81%
Newly Eliminated1
|26.09%
|THE iDOLM@STER 2
|Kyun! Vampire Girl
|26.09%
|Shantae: Risky’s Revenge
|End Credits
|26.09%
|Little Inferno
|Little Inferno Titles
|26.09%
|Silent Hill: Shattered Memories
|Always On My Mind
|26.09%
|Child of Eden
|Title Screen
|26.09%
|Portal 2
|Reconstructing More Science
|26.09%
|Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!
|The Choose Goose Jam
|26.09%
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade
|Stay with Me [shu-tP]
|26.09%
|Nayuta no Kiseki
|Shrouded In Morning Sun
|26.09%
|Rayman Origins
|Glacier Cocktail
|26.09%
|Pokémon Black and White 2
|Lentimas Town
|26.09%
|Pokémon Black and White
|Driftveil Drawbridge
|26.09%
|Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP
|Bones McCoy
|25.00%
|Halo: Reach
|Overture
|25.00%
|Sonic Generations (3DS)
|Casino Night Act 1
|25.00%
|Star Wars: The Old Republic
|Taris, the Plague
|25.00%
|Trails from Zero
|New Days~ Omen
|23.81%
Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%
It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 33 will be active until Thursday July 29th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 32 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 34 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 33 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 33 is open until Thursday July 29th at 10:00PM Pacific