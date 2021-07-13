Werewolf 157: Rougarou Fest — Day 4

Mesdames, messieurs, et amis non binaires, can we have your attention? First things first, it is our pleasure to announce the winner of the Parade Krewe Contest, the lucky krewe that will get to ferry the Rougarou Queen themselves in our show-stopping Krew Ga Rous Parade: the Rougarous Time Warp Krewe!

Not only does the Time Warp Krewe get to host Their Royal Majesty, but they also get this special Werewolf Cafe necklace, good for one all-expenses-paid VIP trip to the Werewolf Cafe on Night 6! One lucky krewe member will receive this necklace (by virtue of our Lord RNJesus) and will have no worries on Night 6, even if Death themself comes to call!

Of course we think all our contest entries are si bon, so everyone on each float will also receive this complimentary Rougarou Fest shot glass and one free drink. May we recommend the Swamp Juice? It packs quite a punch! Raise your glasses to the best Krewe Ga Rou Parade yet!

Now, on to some more sobering news (but not too sobering!): If anyone has any information regarding these missing Festival Goers, please make your way to the Safety & Security booth at once — and don’t forget to pick up a fried oyster po-boy and tall glass of Abita Amber while you’re over there! It’s still a party after all!

malthusc / Toge Unumaki is dead. They were a Festival Goer (Vanilla Town).

Shinichiki / a simple country hyper chicken is dead. They were a Festival Goer (Vanilla Town).

Ralph / Cormac McCarthy is dead. They were a Festival Goer (Vanilla Town).

Roles Town 1 South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center Representative (Investigator): You are the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center Representative (Investigator). Your investigation will turn up Rougarou or Not Rougarou. If you die, Watson will inherit your notes. 1 South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center Intern (Watson): You are the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center Intern (Watson). If the Town Investigator dies before you, you will inherit their water-damaged notes and investigatory prowess. 1 Beignet the Nutria Pardoner (Healer): You are Beignet the Nutria Pardoner (Town Healer). Each Night, you can select one player to protect from death. You can protect yourself, but you cannot protect the same person two Nights in a row. 1 Town Saint: You are the Town Saint. If you are Day Killed, the first person to vote for you is also killed. 18 8 Festival Goers (Vanilla Town): You are a Festival Goer (Vanilla Town). Your power is your vote, for now. Scum Rougarous (Wolves): The Rougarous share a private chat, which they use to talk amongst themselves and scheme against town, Day or Night. Each Night, Rougarous will select one player to kill. As long as there is one unimpeded Rougarou, they may carry out this Night Action. Rougarous win when all other players are dead, or when the numbers make this inevitable. 1 Rougarou Recruiter : You are a Rougarou (Wolf)! You’re determined to make Avocat your own. In fact, you are the Rougarou Recruiter. Starting Night 1, you secretly feed one random VT meat during Lent. If that VT survives the following day and night, they become Rougarou. Neither they nor you will know who they are until they transform. This continues every other Night as long as you survive.

: You are a Rougarou (Wolf)! You’re determined to make Avocat your own. In fact, you are the Rougarou Recruiter. Starting Night 1, you secretly feed one random VT meat during Lent. If that VT survives the following day and night, they become Rougarou. Neither they nor you will know who they are until they transform. This continues every other Night as long as you survive. 1 Rougarou Saint : You are the Rougarou Saint. If you are Day Killed, the last person to vote for you is also killed.

: You are the Rougarou Saint. If you are Day Killed, the last person to vote for you is also killed. 3 2 Vanilla Rougarous : You are a Rougarou (Wolf)! You’re determined to make Avocat your own. Rougarou Queen Runner-Up (Serial Killer): You are the Rougarou Queen Runner-Up (Serial Killer). You kill each Night seeking vengeance against the Rougarou Queen. If you kill the Rougarou Queen at Night, you will at least share in victory. Other Rougarou Queen: You are the Rougarou Queen. If the Rougarou Queen Runner-Up dies before you do, you will gain a power of some kind. (Note: The Rougarou Queen role is in addition to the player’s regularly-assigned role.) [collapse]

Krewe Ga Rous Each player, regardless of alignment, is a member of one of four parade crews. Each crew shares a QT and has a one-shot Night Kill, on a predetermined Night (Night 2, 3, 4, or 5). Giant Puppets

Goat

Josephus

malthusc

Narrowstrife

Queequeg

Side

Wasp Rougarou Time Warp

emm

Dicentra

Grumproro

Louie

Marlowe

sic

Tiff Rougarou Witches

April

Cop

Indy

Kaddish

Ralph

Shini

Starbuck? Rougarou Zombies

copywight

Donalbain

Jude

Lindsay

Nate

raven

Warrior [collapse]

Rules No editing or deleting comments for any reason without the mod’s permission – This includes typos, double posts, posting something you meant for the Open Thread, anything. Choose your words carefully, and consider your spelling, punctuation, and html tags before you hit Post.

Do not quote anything said in the private chats (QTs) directly in the Day Thread. You may paraphrase, but copying and pasting or screenshotting a role description, for example, is not allowed.

All game-related conversation must stop when Twilight is called.

Vote in the official Vote Thread. Votes not posted in the Vote Thread will not be counted, and please keep additional commentary, gifs, etc. out of the Vote Thread itself.

A tie at Twilight will result in a randomly chosen death among all players who begin the game. If the RNG falls on a dead player, something strange will happen, up to and including that player being brought back to life with an unknown role/alignment. (So please no spoilers in the Graveyard.)

Remember that play styles differ, and this game is only as fun as people are kind (murderous, but kind). Most importantly, have fun!

[collapse]

Players

April Ludgate-Karate-Dwyer / Foghorn Leghorn Cop on the Edge-ish / Louis IV copywight / Klingon Rust Cohle Dicentra / a firefly VANILLA TOWN Donalbain / Louisiana Theroux VANILLA ROUGAROU emmelemm / Kitty Witless VANILLA TOWN Goat / Rougarou Fest Cosplayer Grumproro / Party Pat VANILLA TOWN InnDEEEEEEED / Ass Crack Bandit Josephus Brown / Chicken Boo VANILLA TOWN Kaddish / Alligator Annie Lindsay🐺🌈🦄GayScream / Sookie Stackhouse Louie Blue / Ignatius J. Reilly malthusc / Toge Inumaki VANILLA TOWN Marlowe / Chance Boudreaux, Transmogrified Spicy Chicken Sandwich & Yelp Reviewer Mrs. Queequeg / Blanche Dubois Narrowstrife / Chicken Little Macy’s Day Parade Balloon Nate the Lesser / Richard Ayoade VANILLA TOWN Ralph Waldo Wiggins / Cormac McCarthy VANILLA TOWN raven and rose / Savannah Lepore Shinichiki / a simple country hyperchicken VANILLA TOWN sic humor / Rustin Cohle Side Character / Beau Jocque Sister Jude / Blanche Devereaux VANILLA TOWN Starbuck? / Sadie Saint-Denis Tiff Aching’s Golden Hare / Idgie Threadgoode Warrior / werechicken VANILLA TOWN Wasp / The Bee Lady of the Bayou

Backups

hoho MacCrocodile Smokey

Day 3 will end at 9pm CST on Wednesday, July 14th.

Werewolf 157: Rougarou Fest — Day 1

Werewolf 157: Rougarou Fest — Day 2

Werewolf 157: Rougarou Fest — Day 3

