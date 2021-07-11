Werewolf 157: Rougarou Fest — Day 2

Few sights are as beautiful as a lightning bug flickering its ephemeral glow against the velvet dusk, announcing to the world, “I exist, and I –“
Oh. Never mind. Dicentra / a firefly is dead. They were a Festival Goer (Vanilla Town).
Meanwhile, the Rougarous, intending to take just a small bite, discovered that werechicken is delicious, and before they knew it, they had devoured the whole thing, feathers and all.
Warrior / werechicken is dead. They were a Festival Goer (Vanilla Town).
Town
1 South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center Representative (Investigator): You are the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center Representative (Investigator). Your investigation will turn up Rougarou or Not Rougarou. If you die, Watson will inherit your notes.
1 South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center Intern (Watson): You are the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center Intern (Watson). If the Town Investigator dies before you, you will inherit their water-damaged notes and investigatory prowess.
1 Beignet the Nutria Pardoner (Healer): You are Beignet the Nutria Pardoner (Town Healer). Each Night, you can select one player to protect from death. You can protect yourself, but you cannot protect the same person two Nights in a row.
1 Town Saint: You are the Town Saint. If you are Day Killed, the first person to vote for you is also killed.
1815 Festival Goers (Vanilla Town): You are a Festival Goer (Vanilla Town). Your power is your vote, for now.
Scum
Rougarous (Wolves): The Rougarous share a private chat, which they use to talk amongst themselves and scheme against town, Day or Night. Each Night, Rougarous will select one player to kill. As long as there is one unimpeded Rougarou, they may carry out this Night Action. Rougarous win when all other players are dead, or when the numbers make this inevitable.
- 1 Rougarou Recruiter: You are a Rougarou (Wolf)! You’re determined to make Avocat your own. In fact, you are the Rougarou Recruiter. Starting Night 1, you secretly feed one random VT meat during Lent. If that VT survives the following day and night, they become Rougarou. Neither they nor you will know who they are until they transform. This continues every other Night as long as you survive.
- 1 Rougarou Saint: You are the Rougarou Saint. If you are Day Killed, the last person to vote for you is also killed.
- 3 Vanilla Rougarous: You are a Rougarou (Wolf)! You’re determined to make Avocat your own.
Rougarou Queen Runner-Up (Serial Killer): You are the Rougarou Queen Runner-Up (Serial Killer). You kill each Night seeking vengeance against the Rougarou Queen. If you kill the Rougarou Queen at Night, you will at least share in victory.
Other
Rougarou Queen: You are the Rougarou Queen. If the Rougarou Queen Runner-Up dies before you do, you will gain a power of some kind.
Each player, regardless of alignment, is a member of one of four parade crews. Each crew shares a QT and has a one-shot Night Kill, on a predetermined Night (Night 2, 3, 4, or 5).
- No editing or deleting comments for any reason without the mod’s permission – This includes typos, double posts, posting something you meant for the Open Thread, anything. Choose your words carefully, and consider your spelling, punctuation, and html tags before you hit Post.
- Do not quote anything said in the private chats (QTs) directly in the Day Thread. You may paraphrase, but copying and pasting or screenshotting a role description, for example, is not allowed.
- All game-related conversation must stop when Twilight is called.
- Vote in the official Vote Thread. Votes not posted in the Vote Thread will not be counted, and please keep additional commentary, gifs, etc. out of the Vote Thread itself.
- A tie at Twilight will result in a randomly chosen death among all players who begin the game. If the RNG falls on a dead player, something strange will happen, up to and including that player being brought back to life with an unknown role/alignment. (So please no spoilers in the Graveyard.)
- Remember that play styles differ, and this game is only as fun as people are kind (murderous, but kind). Most importantly, have fun!
Players
- April Ludgate-Karate-Dwyer / Foghorn Leghorn
- Cop on the Edge-ish / Louis IV
- copywight / Klingon Rust Cohle
Dicentra / a firefly VANILLA TOWN
- Donalbain / Louisiana Theroux
- emmelemm / Kitty Witless
- Goat / Rougarou Fest Cosplayer
- Grumproro / Party Pat
- InnDEEEEEEED / Ass Crack Bandit
- Josephus Brown / Chicken Boo
- Kaddish / Alligator Annie
- Lindsay🐺🌈🦄GayScream / Sookie Stackhouse
- Louie Blue / Ignatius J. Reilly
- malthusc / Toge Inumaki
- Marlowe / Chance Boudreaux, Transmogrified Spicy Chicken Sandwich & Yelp Reviewer
- Mrs. Queequeg / Blanche Dubois
- Nate the Lesser / Richard Ayoade
- Owen
- Ralph Waldo Wiggins / Cormac McCarthy
- raven and rose / Savannah Lepore
- Shinichiki / a simple country hyperchicken
- sic humor / Rustin Cohle
- Side Character / Beau Jocque
Sister Jude / Blanche Devereaux VANILLA TOWN
- Starbuck? / Sadie Saint-Denis
- Tiff Aching’s Golden Hare / Idgie Threadgoode
Warrior / werechicken VANILLA TOWN
- Wasp / The Bee Lady of the Bayou
Day 2 will end at 10am CST on Monday, July 12th.