Flash/Superman & Lois Live Chat 7/13/21

Heart of the Matter, Part 1

Barry and Iris greet their future children, XS and Bart, only for a shocking secret to threaten their new familial harmony. Meanwhile, the Godspeed war intensifies and threatens to destroy Central City

Through the Valley of Death

Lois and John Henry Irons can’t seem to agree on the best way to stop Morgan Edge. Meanwhile, Jonathan encourages Jordan to focus on strengthening his powers to help locate their dad. Lastly, an old friend is brought in to help with the search

Shocking secrets on the Flash? Quelle Surprise.

Here’s the Live chat

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...