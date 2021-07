On this date in 1793 Jean-Paul Marat was assassinated by Charlotte Cordray in his bathtub. History records that they were members of opposing factions and that Cordray blamed him for the September Massacres. I suppose it is also possible that she just didn’t approve of a man spending all day in the bath.

Have a wonderful night. Or in fact day is it is my understanding that many of the Night Thread regulars live in places where the clocks are wrong.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...