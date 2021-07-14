Loki Season 1 Episode 6 Discussion

Please Note: This discussion is for the finale episode of the series and overall thoughts – but we have one more discussion post coming next week with the Loki: Assembled makin-of special. That one will be for those that want to binge the series over the next week and to talk about the special, the future of the MCU TV projects, and more..

Marvel and Disney+ are changing things up with Loki by making this a Wednesday show that debuted on June 9th, 2021 instead of the Friday’s of past works.

Tom Hiddleston is back to reprise his role, showing where the character went after Avengers: Endgame, and that it was being directed by Kate Herron with Michael Waldron writing and serving as the showrunner for it.

Head writer and executive producer on the series, Michael Waldron, recently signed onto an overall deal with Disney as they liked what he did there and his screenplay for the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel that’s now filming. It was revealed earlier today that he’s going to write the screenplay for the Kevin Feige-produced Star Wars standalone film as well.

The series features a cast that includes Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Sasha Lane, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant.

Plot Concept: Loki is brought to the mysterious Time Variance Authority organization after stealing the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), and travels through time altering human history using it, ending up trapped in his own crime thriller

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...