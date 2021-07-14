The Wednesday Politics Thread Gets Want It Wants

After successfully tackling the pandemic and passing significant and urgent relief in The American Rescue Plan, which set the next stage for tackling child poverty by including temporary tax parental cuts that Democrats are planning to make permanent and put an end to the trickle-down economics era by centering the needs of the bottom 60%, the Biden-Harris Administration went on to sign into law an Anti-Asian Hate crime, the Endless Frontier Act, as well as signing a panoply of progressive executive orders specifically helping workers from predatory employers by getting rid of barriers that limit fair competition and therefore fair wages, all that while confirming more diverse and progressive judges at a faster pace than any other administration.

On April 29, 2021, President Biden gave a speech in Georgia pushing for his next target, a 4 Trillion package that redefines what America considers as Infrastructure.

President Biden visited former President Jimmy Carter, an old friend, as he traveled to Georgia on Thursday to pitch his $4 trillion economic agenda. https://t.co/Aa6yl3418B — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 30, 2021

Naturally, Outrage Merchants got to work and spread their Outraged lies. But one thing became clear: President Biden and Vice President Harris do not ever negotiate in the public eye or on Twitter; they do the hard work behind the scenes away from the prying and misleading lens of propagandists.

BREAKING: Senate Democrats say they have reached a $3.5 trillion budget agreement that includes spending for climate change, health care and family-service programs. https://t.co/83RUwvN7zw — The Associated Press (@AP) July 14, 2021

And so the most progressive administration will pass yet another progressive bill and the bloviating MSM will allow the very people that never passed significant bills in their decades of political establishment shilling or social media influencing years to take the credit for what Joe Biden and Kamala Harris had worked very hard to achieve. Because as we know by now, it is more important to elevate politicians who center White Male Grievances than to elevate and give proper credit to politicians who center Communities of Color.

Onward we keep moving.

