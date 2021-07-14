Books

Welcome to the Book Nook!  This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism. 

This week’s recommended discussion:  what search led to a weird or unexpected book find?  Most of mine are from searching for Book Nook header images.  A search for books in sequence images resulted in a lot of kids’ books about the Fibonacci sequence.  Fun!  What meandering roads have you followed?

