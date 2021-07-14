30 Day TV Challenge Rerun Day 14: Your Favorite Pilot Episode

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr Ixolite for the prompts!

As someone who enjoys pilot season and seeing how things go through the process, especially now that it’s year round, the pilot episode of many shows are just fascinating things to watch. Especially if we manage to see into the process and the changes made from that episode to what was eventually picked up, be it cast, location, or creative. Today, we want to hear what your favorite pilot episode is in two different ways; the one that made it to broadcast and if you’re like me, the one you wish made it to broadcast but didn’t get picked up.

Bonus Prompt: Which pilot episode do you use to get someone to try a series you like?

