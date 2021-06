AEW

-Cody & Brandi Rhodes announce the birth of their daughter: Liberty Iris Runnels

-Dave Meltzer: “I have heard a few days ago to expect Tommy End (Aleister Black) to be in AEW.”

-Joey Janela does some IRL trolling

WWE

-Nothing really

NJPW/ROH/IMPACT/indie’s

-Ricky Morton wrestled in his 50 state

-Paul Orndorff video appears which clearly shows him suffering from dementia. Family released it to make people aware of CTE

