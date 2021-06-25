Friday New Music 6/25

Hello! It’s Friday, and to prove it there’s some new music. And… looks like there’s a lot of new music! There’s new releases from bands I’ve been told I need to listen to, so today seems like a good day. There’s Fay Webster‘s new album (which already has a BNM so, hey) and a live/demo album from 2nd Grade who I always meant to listen to (and… I see a Remember Sports member in that photo!). There’s also a new one from Lucy Dacus and the single I’ve heard from that was good (and I’ll be seeing her soon so… should get to it!). Plus a new Squirrel Flower I actually know them! They’re good!

Plus… new Mountain Goats which is always worth a listen. A new Joywave, I think their debut was a ton of fun so I’ll always keep giving them a listen. Pom Pom Squad has been getting a bunch of hype by people who’s taste in music I like so that’s something to check out too…

And, duh, it’s fucking Modest Mouse day. Hell yes, I’m so excited.

Here’s a full(ish) list, taken from Consequence of Sound with some additions. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t, and anything really! Enjoy!:

— 10,000 Years – II

— 2nd Grade – Wish You Were Here Tour Revisited

— 7Seconds – The Crew (Deluxe Reissue)

— Abel Ray – Labrinth EP

— The Absence – Coffinized

— Ahmore – Sonder EP

— Alexandra Riorden – Angel City Radio

— Alex McArtor – Welcome to the Wasteland EP

— Amaro Freitas – Sankofa

— Amenra – De Doorn

— Ananda Mida – Karnak EP

— Andy Velo – Way Out

— Anne Freeman – Keep It Close

— Armlock – Trust

— Arrested Youth – Nonfiction

— Artach – Sworn to Avenge

— Ashlynn Malia – rather be alone EP

— Azjah – 1:03 AM

— Babs Gray – If I Did It

— Bandits on the Run – Now Is The Time EP

— BEARTOOTH – Below

— Belle Morte – Crime of Passion

— Big Atmoic – Body Politic EP

— Big Paul Ferguson (of Killing Joke) – Virtual Control

— Bill Evans – Everybody Still Digs Bill Evans: A Career Retrospective (1956–1980)

— Bill Evans – On a Friday Evening

— Birds of Maya – Valdez

— Bobby Previte and Jamie Saft – Doom Jazz (Reissue)

— BOI – Coron O Chwinc

— Born A Ghost – The Beginning To An Ending

— Brainstory – Ripe EP

— Buckcherry – Hellbound

— Buds. – Full EP

— Carlos Niño & Friends – More Energy Fields, Current (Physical Release)

— Caroline Shaw & Sō Percussion – Let the Soil Play Its Simple Part

— Cat & Calmell – Life Of Mine EP

— Catharsis – Human Failures

— Cautious Clay – Deadpan Love

— Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying

— The CEO – Redemption

— Cerebral Rot – Excretion Of Mortality

— Charles Dollé – Imago

— Chromeo – Date Night: Chromeo Live!

— Collin Gorman – Now & Thus Suite

— Coma Culture (feat. members of Young the Giant) – Camouflage

— The Creature Comfort – Everything Is Hidden

— Dabow – Weird Music of All Kinds

— Dana Sipos – The Astral Plane

— Danny Singh – Ozone Park EP

— Darkthrone – Eternal Hails

— Dave Keuning (of The Killers) – A Mild Case of Everything

— Dead Nature – Watch Me Break Apart

— Deathchant – Waste

— Devin Townsend – Devolution Series #2 – Galactic Quarantine

— Devora – Outlaw EP

— Doja Cat – Planet Her

— Drug Church – Tawny EP

— Drug Store Romeos – The world within our bedrooms

— Dying Whale – Problem With Immortality

— Dyke & The Blazers – Down on Funky Broadway: Phoenix (1966–1967)

— Dyke & The Blazers – I Got a Message: Hollywood (1968–1970)

— Ego Ella May – Honey For Wounds (Deluxe Edition)

— Eli & Fur – Found in the Wild

— Eli Keszler – Icons

— Eli Lev – True North

— Ellis – nothing is sacred anymore EP

— Ellis Mano Band – Ambedo

— Emily Davis and The Murder Police – Never A Moment Alone

— Emily Wolfe – Outlier

— Endless Chain – Forthcoming Past

— Etta James – Etta James: The Montreux Years

— Eve 6 – grim value EP

— Evidence – Unlearning Vol. 1

— Famous Underground – In My Reflection EP

— Fargo – Strangers D’Amour

— Father Before Me – Ruby EP

— Faye Webster – I Know I’m Funny haha

— Fehler Kuti – Professional People

— Felix Cartal – Expensive Sounds For Nice People

— Flamingosis – Daymaker

— Flight Mode – TX, ’98

— Fractal Universe – The Impassable Horizon

— Frankie Valli – A Touch of Jazz

— Free Throw – Piecing It Together

— Freezing Cold – Stuck On Hold / Drawn To Scale EP

— Future Lives – Spirit House

— Future Prawn – A Day at Promenade

— Gabe Dixon – Lay It On Me

— Gabriella Smith and Gabriel Cabezas – Lost Coast

— Gaspard Augé (of Justice) – Escapades

— Gatlin – To Remind Me Of Home EP

— Giungla – Turbulence EP

— God Of The Basement – Bobby Is Dead

— GoldenOak – Room To Grow

— Gone Gone Beyond – 2030

— Gong Gong Gong 工工工 – Phantom Rhythm Remixed

— Goo Goo Dolls – Rarities

— Gorgon City – Olympia

— Gracie and Rachel – a whisper becomes a shout EP

— Grateful Dead – Grateful Dead (Skulls & Roses): Expanded Edition

— The Grid / Fripp (Robert Fripp of King Crimson) – Leviathan

— Hartnoll & Young (Orbital’s Paul Hartnoll and Murry Lachlan Young) – The Virus Diaries

— Heartour – Divert the Asteroid EP

— HEARTSICK – CINCO EP

— Hellish Form – Remains

— Helvetia – Essential Aliens

— Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant

— Hilary Scott – Kalaidoscope EP

— HIRAES – Solitary

— Hiss Golden Messenger – Quietly Blowing It

— HIRAES – Solitary

— Hurry – Fake Ideas

— Hybrid – Black Halo

— Hypnotic Brass Ensemble – This is a Mindfulness Drill

— Ida Maria – Dirty Money EP

— I M U R – My Molecules

— Island – Yesterday Park

— J Lee and the Hoodoo Skulls – Beggars Skull

— Jack Savoretti – Europiana

— Jake Scott – Goldenboy EP

— Janette King – What We Lost

— Jesse Marchant – Antelope Running

— Jimmie Allen – Bettie James Gold Edition

— joe p – Crown Vic EP

— John Caroll Kirby – Septet

— John Grant – Boy From Michigan

— Joni Mitchell – The Reprise Albums (1968-1971)

— Josh Turner – Your Man (Deluxe Edition)

— Joywave – Every Window is a Mirror EP

— JP Saxe – Dangerous Levels of Introspection

— Juicy J – The Hustle Still Continues

— Julia Biel – Black and White – Vol. 1

— Justine Skye – Space & Time

— Kassian – Temporary Love EP

— Kath Myers – Sensitive Groups

— Katie Pearlman – Mantra Songs EP

— Kevin Devine – No One’s Waiting Up For Me Tonight EP

— Kevin Richard Martin (The Bug, King Midas Sound) – Return to Solaris

— Kid Millions and Jan St. Werner – Imperium Droop

— Klaptrae – Changes EP

— Kojaque – Town’s Dead

— Kollapse – Sult

— Konkhra – Sexual Affective Disorder (Reissue)

— L’Rain – Fatigue

— Lacuna Coil – Live From The Apocalypse

— Lady A – What A Song Can Do (Chapter 1)

— Lady Gaga – Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary

— Lara Hope & the Ark-Tones – Here to Tell the Tale

— Leiþa – Sisyphus

— Left Vessel – One (And Driftless)

— Leslie Hunt – Ascend

— The Lesson GK – Another World

— Lightning Bug – A Color of the Sky

— Light the Torch – You Will Be The Death Of Me

— Lightman Jarvis Ecstatic Band (Yves Jarvis and Romy Lightman) – Banned

— Lissie – Catching A Tiger (Anniversary Edition)

— Logic – YS Collection Vol. 1

— LoneLady – Former Things

— Lou Val – Tayo and The Dreamer EP

— Love Axe – The Food

— Lucy Dacus – Home Video

— Lustmord & Karin Park (of Árabrot) – Alter

— M. Aubrey – M. Aubrey EP

— Mabe Fratti – Será que ahora podremos entendernos?

— Maitreya – Hyper Reels

— MANGOG – Economic Violence

— Maple Glider – To Enjoy is the Only Thing

— Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog – Hope

— The Marías – Cinema

— Massage – Still Life

— Matvéi – Spring Collection EP

— Matt Evans – touchless

— Matthew Dear – Preacher’s Sigh & Potion: Lost Album

— Matthew Goodheart & Broken Ghost Consort – Presences

— May Rio – Easy Bammer

— Mental Cavity – Mass Rebel Infest

— Michael Cormier – More Light!!

— Michael League (of Snarky Puppy) – So Many Me

— Miles Davis – Merci Miles! Live at Vienne

— Mindfield – Seclusion of Sanity

— Modest Mouse – The Golden Casket

— Mother Mother – Inside

— Mötley Crüe – Too Fast for Love (Digital Remaster)

— Motörhead – No Sleep ‘Til Hammersmith (40th Anniversary Edition)

— The Mountain Goats – Dark in Here

— Mt. Misery – Once Home, No Longer

— The Murlocs – Bittersweet Dreams

— My Morning Jacket – Evil Urges (Vinyl Reissue)

— My Morning Jacket – It Still Moves (Vinyl Reissue)

— Nathan Germick – Goldenboy

— The Naysayers – The Naysayers

— New Skeletal Faces – Sextinction EP

— Nicolas Godin (of Air) – Concrete and Glass: Expanded Edition

— Nina June – Side A – Our Garden EP

— Nina Simone – Nina Simone: The Montreux Years

— Niño & Friends – More Energy Fields, Current (Physical Release)

— Nnena – Bopolar AF EP

— NOA – Honeymoon EP

— Odd Circus – Arch Nova EP

— The Pains of Being Pure at Heart – The Pains of Being Pure at Heart (Vinyl Reissue)

— Perila – How Much Time it is Between You and Me?

— Peter Murphy – Cascade (Vinyl Reissue)

— Peter Murphy – The Last and Only Star (Rarities) (Vinyl Reissue)

— Picture This – Life In Colour

— PJ Harvey – White Chalk (Reissue)

— PJ Harvey – White Chalk – Demos

— Polo & Pan – Cyclorama

— Pom Pom Squad – Death Of A Cheerleader

— PWNT – Days in the Summer

— Queensÿche – Empire (Reissue)

— Queensÿche – Operation Mindcrime (Reissue)

— Rarin – Toxic Ends EP

— Raxon – Sound Of Mind

— Rik Schaffer – Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines – More Music from the Vault

— Robbing Millions – Holidays Inside

— Roger Chapman (of Family) – Life in the Pond

— The Roots – Do You Want More?!!!??! (Deluxe Edition)

— Rose City Band – Earth Trip

— Roy Montgomery – That Best Forgotten Work

— The Rubinoos – The CBS Tapes

— Saint Motel – The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

— Saint Sister – Where I Should End

— Sandunes – Nowhere to Stand EP

— Sasu Ripatti – Fun Is Not a Straight Line

— Save The Clocktower – Renaissance

— Seth Kessel – Ride On Through

— Six Organs of Admittance – The Veiled Sea

— Sleepy Gaucho – Sueños que Sobran EP

— Sock Jock – Well

— Spelling – The Turning Wheel

— Split Single (Jason Narducy) – Amplificado

— Squirrel Flower – Planet (i)

— Stench Collector – Effluvatorium Du Jour

— Sterling Grove and Ellyn Woods – Cabin Days EP

— Stöner (feat. Brant Bjork and Nick Oliveri) – Stoners Rule

— Suffer Yourself – Rip Tide

— Suidakra – Wolfbite

— Summer Salt – Sequoia Moon

— Sunshine & The Blue Moon – Born 2 Boogie

— Surfaces – Pacifico

— Swami Lateplate – Doom Jazz (Reissue)

— T. Hardy Morris – The Digital Age of Rome

— TGC – Parallels

— Throwing Snow – Dragon

— Thy Catafalque – Vadak

— Tiberius – Stains EP

— Tim O’Brien – He Walked On

— Tod Lippy – Yearbook

— Tommy Concrete – Hexenzirkel

— Tom Odell – monsters

— Toto – With a Little Help From My Friends

— Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost

— UB40 – Bigga Baddariddim

— URNE – Serpent & Spirit

— Various Artists – Black Waves of Adrenochrome – The Sisters of Mercy Tribute

— Various Artists – The Ice Road: Music From and Inspired by the Netflix Film

— Various Artists – Now That’s What I Call Music! Now That’s What I Call Summer

— Various Artists – Wild Layers

— VHF – Very High Frequency

— Vincent Neil Emerson – Vincent Neil Emerson

— Votto – Quindi Noi Sbagliando Facemmo Giusto

— White Ward – Debemur Morti EP

— Wild Pink – 3 Songs EP

— Wildstreet – III

— William Fitzsimmons – Ready The Astronaut

— Winona Avenue – Winona Avenue

— WITHERED – Verloren

— Xenos – The Dawn of Ares

— Yasser Tejeda – Interior EP

— Zoee – Flaw Flower

