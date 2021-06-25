Friday New Music 6/25

Hello! It’s Friday, and to prove it there’s some new music. And… looks like there’s a lot of new music! There’s new releases from bands I’ve been told I need to listen to, so today seems like a good day. There’s Fay Webster‘s new album (which already has a BNM so, hey) and a live/demo album from 2nd Grade who I always meant to listen to (and… I see a Remember Sports member in that photo!). There’s also a new one from Lucy Dacus and the single I’ve heard from that was good (and I’ll be seeing her soon so… should get to it!). Plus a new Squirrel Flower I actually know them! They’re good!
Plus… new Mountain Goats which is always worth a listen. A new Joywave, I think their debut was a ton of fun so I’ll always keep giving them a listen. Pom Pom Squad has been getting a bunch of hype by people who’s taste in music I like so that’s something to check out too…
And, duh, it’s fucking Modest Mouse day. Hell yes, I’m so excited.
Here’s a full(ish) list, taken from Consequence of Sound with some additions. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t, and anything really! Enjoy!:
— 10,000 Years – II
— 2nd Grade – Wish You Were Here Tour Revisited
— 7Seconds – The Crew (Deluxe Reissue)
— Abel Ray – Labrinth EP
— The Absence – Coffinized
— Ahmore – Sonder EP
— Alexandra Riorden – Angel City Radio
— Alex McArtor – Welcome to the Wasteland EP
— Amaro Freitas – Sankofa
— Amenra – De Doorn
— Ananda Mida – Karnak EP
— Andy Velo – Way Out
— Anne Freeman – Keep It Close
— Armlock – Trust
— Arrested Youth – Nonfiction
— Artach – Sworn to Avenge
— Ashlynn Malia – rather be alone EP
— Azjah – 1:03 AM
— Babs Gray – If I Did It
— Bandits on the Run – Now Is The Time EP
— BEARTOOTH – Below
— Belle Morte – Crime of Passion
— Big Atmoic – Body Politic EP
— Big Paul Ferguson (of Killing Joke) – Virtual Control
— Bill Evans – Everybody Still Digs Bill Evans: A Career Retrospective (1956–1980)
— Bill Evans – On a Friday Evening
— Birds of Maya – Valdez
— Bobby Previte and Jamie Saft – Doom Jazz (Reissue)
— BOI – Coron O Chwinc
— Born A Ghost – The Beginning To An Ending
— Brainstory – Ripe EP
— Buckcherry – Hellbound
— Buds. – Full EP
— Carlos Niño & Friends – More Energy Fields, Current (Physical Release)
— Caroline Shaw & Sō Percussion – Let the Soil Play Its Simple Part
— Cat & Calmell – Life Of Mine EP
— Catharsis – Human Failures
— Cautious Clay – Deadpan Love
— Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying
— The CEO – Redemption
— Cerebral Rot – Excretion Of Mortality
— Charles Dollé – Imago
— Chromeo – Date Night: Chromeo Live!
— Collin Gorman – Now & Thus Suite
— Coma Culture (feat. members of Young the Giant) – Camouflage
— The Creature Comfort – Everything Is Hidden
— Dabow – Weird Music of All Kinds
— Dana Sipos – The Astral Plane
— Danny Singh – Ozone Park EP
— Darkthrone – Eternal Hails
— Dave Keuning (of The Killers) – A Mild Case of Everything
— Dead Nature – Watch Me Break Apart
— Deathchant – Waste
— Devin Townsend – Devolution Series #2 – Galactic Quarantine
— Devora – Outlaw EP
— Doja Cat – Planet Her
— Drug Church – Tawny EP
— Drug Store Romeos – The world within our bedrooms
— Dying Whale – Problem With Immortality
— Dyke & The Blazers – Down on Funky Broadway: Phoenix (1966–1967)
— Dyke & The Blazers – I Got a Message: Hollywood (1968–1970)
— Ego Ella May – Honey For Wounds (Deluxe Edition)
— Eli & Fur – Found in the Wild
— Eli Keszler – Icons
— Eli Lev – True North
— Ellis – nothing is sacred anymore EP
— Ellis Mano Band – Ambedo
— Emily Davis and The Murder Police – Never A Moment Alone
— Emily Wolfe – Outlier
— Endless Chain – Forthcoming Past
— Etta James – Etta James: The Montreux Years
— Eve 6 – grim value EP
— Evidence – Unlearning Vol. 1
— Famous Underground – In My Reflection EP
— Fargo – Strangers D’Amour
— Father Before Me – Ruby EP
— Faye Webster – I Know I’m Funny haha
— Fehler Kuti – Professional People
— Felix Cartal – Expensive Sounds For Nice People
— Flamingosis – Daymaker
— Flight Mode – TX, ’98
— Fractal Universe – The Impassable Horizon
— Frankie Valli – A Touch of Jazz
— Free Throw – Piecing It Together
— Freezing Cold – Stuck On Hold / Drawn To Scale EP
— Future Lives – Spirit House
— Future Prawn – A Day at Promenade
— Gabe Dixon – Lay It On Me
— Gabriella Smith and Gabriel Cabezas – Lost Coast
— Gaspard Augé (of Justice) – Escapades
— Gatlin – To Remind Me Of Home EP
— Giungla – Turbulence EP
— God Of The Basement – Bobby Is Dead
— GoldenOak – Room To Grow
— Gone Gone Beyond – 2030
— Gong Gong Gong 工工工 – Phantom Rhythm Remixed
— Goo Goo Dolls – Rarities
— Gorgon City – Olympia
— Gracie and Rachel – a whisper becomes a shout EP
— Grateful Dead – Grateful Dead (Skulls & Roses): Expanded Edition
— The Grid / Fripp (Robert Fripp of King Crimson) – Leviathan
— Hartnoll & Young (Orbital’s Paul Hartnoll and Murry Lachlan Young) – The Virus Diaries
— Heartour – Divert the Asteroid EP
— HEARTSICK – CINCO EP
— Hellish Form – Remains
— Helvetia – Essential Aliens
— Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant
— Hilary Scott – Kalaidoscope EP
— HIRAES – Solitary
— Hiss Golden Messenger – Quietly Blowing It
— HIRAES – Solitary
— Hurry – Fake Ideas
— Hybrid – Black Halo
— Hypnotic Brass Ensemble – This is a Mindfulness Drill
— Ida Maria – Dirty Money EP
— I M U R – My Molecules
— Island – Yesterday Park
— J Lee and the Hoodoo Skulls – Beggars Skull
— Jack Savoretti – Europiana
— Jake Scott – Goldenboy EP
— Janette King – What We Lost
— Jesse Marchant – Antelope Running
— Jimmie Allen – Bettie James Gold Edition
— joe p – Crown Vic EP
— John Caroll Kirby – Septet
— John Grant – Boy From Michigan
— Joni Mitchell – The Reprise Albums (1968-1971)
— Josh Turner – Your Man (Deluxe Edition)
— Joywave – Every Window is a Mirror EP
— JP Saxe – Dangerous Levels of Introspection
— Juicy J – The Hustle Still Continues
— Julia Biel – Black and White – Vol. 1
— Justine Skye – Space & Time
— Kassian – Temporary Love EP
— Kath Myers – Sensitive Groups
— Katie Pearlman – Mantra Songs EP
— Kevin Devine – No One’s Waiting Up For Me Tonight EP
— Kevin Richard Martin (The Bug, King Midas Sound) – Return to Solaris
— Kid Millions and Jan St. Werner – Imperium Droop
— Klaptrae – Changes EP
— Kojaque – Town’s Dead
— Kollapse – Sult
— Konkhra – Sexual Affective Disorder (Reissue)
— L’Rain – Fatigue
— Lacuna Coil – Live From The Apocalypse
— Lady A – What A Song Can Do (Chapter 1)
— Lady Gaga – Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary
— Lara Hope & the Ark-Tones – Here to Tell the Tale
— Leiþa – Sisyphus
— Left Vessel – One (And Driftless)
— Leslie Hunt – Ascend
— The Lesson GK – Another World
— Lightning Bug – A Color of the Sky
— Light the Torch – You Will Be The Death Of Me
— Lightman Jarvis Ecstatic Band (Yves Jarvis and Romy Lightman) – Banned
— Lissie – Catching A Tiger (Anniversary Edition)
— Logic – YS Collection Vol. 1
— LoneLady – Former Things
— Lou Val – Tayo and The Dreamer EP
— Love Axe – The Food
— Lucy Dacus – Home Video
— Lustmord & Karin Park (of Árabrot) – Alter
— M. Aubrey – M. Aubrey EP
— Mabe Fratti – Será que ahora podremos entendernos?
— Maitreya – Hyper Reels
— MANGOG – Economic Violence
— Maple Glider – To Enjoy is the Only Thing
— Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog – Hope
— The Marías – Cinema
— Massage – Still Life
— Matvéi – Spring Collection EP
— Matt Evans – touchless
— Matthew Dear – Preacher’s Sigh & Potion: Lost Album
— Matthew Goodheart & Broken Ghost Consort – Presences
— May Rio – Easy Bammer
— Mental Cavity – Mass Rebel Infest
— Michael Cormier – More Light!!
— Michael League (of Snarky Puppy) – So Many Me
— Miles Davis – Merci Miles! Live at Vienne
— Mindfield – Seclusion of Sanity
— Modest Mouse – The Golden Casket
— Mother Mother – Inside
— Mötley Crüe – Too Fast for Love (Digital Remaster)
— Motörhead – No Sleep ‘Til Hammersmith (40th Anniversary Edition)
— The Mountain Goats – Dark in Here
— Mt. Misery – Once Home, No Longer
— The Murlocs – Bittersweet Dreams
— My Morning Jacket – Evil Urges (Vinyl Reissue)
— My Morning Jacket – It Still Moves (Vinyl Reissue)
— Nathan Germick – Goldenboy
— The Naysayers – The Naysayers
— New Skeletal Faces – Sextinction EP
— Nicolas Godin (of Air) – Concrete and Glass: Expanded Edition
— Nina June – Side A – Our Garden EP
— Nina Simone – Nina Simone: The Montreux Years
— Niño & Friends – More Energy Fields, Current (Physical Release)
— Nnena – Bopolar AF EP
— NOA – Honeymoon EP
— Odd Circus – Arch Nova EP
— The Pains of Being Pure at Heart – The Pains of Being Pure at Heart (Vinyl Reissue)
— Perila – How Much Time it is Between You and Me?
— Peter Murphy – Cascade (Vinyl Reissue)
— Peter Murphy – The Last and Only Star (Rarities) (Vinyl Reissue)
— Picture This – Life In Colour
— PJ Harvey – White Chalk (Reissue)
— PJ Harvey – White Chalk – Demos
— Polo & Pan – Cyclorama
— Pom Pom Squad – Death Of A Cheerleader
— PWNT – Days in the Summer
— Queensÿche – Empire (Reissue)
— Queensÿche – Operation Mindcrime (Reissue)
— Rarin – Toxic Ends EP
— Raxon – Sound Of Mind
— Rik Schaffer – Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines – More Music from the Vault
— Robbing Millions – Holidays Inside
— Roger Chapman (of Family) – Life in the Pond
— The Roots – Do You Want More?!!!??! (Deluxe Edition)
— Rose City Band – Earth Trip
— Roy Montgomery – That Best Forgotten Work
— The Rubinoos – The CBS Tapes
— Saint Motel – The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
— Saint Sister – Where I Should End
— Sandunes – Nowhere to Stand EP
— Sasu Ripatti – Fun Is Not a Straight Line
— Save The Clocktower – Renaissance
— Seth Kessel – Ride On Through
— Six Organs of Admittance – The Veiled Sea
— Sleepy Gaucho – Sueños que Sobran EP
— Sock Jock – Well
— Spelling – The Turning Wheel
— Split Single (Jason Narducy) – Amplificado
— Squirrel Flower – Planet (i)
— Stench Collector – Effluvatorium Du Jour
— Sterling Grove and Ellyn Woods – Cabin Days EP
— Stöner (feat. Brant Bjork and Nick Oliveri) – Stoners Rule
— Suffer Yourself – Rip Tide
— Suidakra – Wolfbite
— Summer Salt – Sequoia Moon
— Sunshine & The Blue Moon – Born 2 Boogie
— Surfaces – Pacifico
— Swami Lateplate – Doom Jazz (Reissue)
— T. Hardy Morris – The Digital Age of Rome
— TGC – Parallels
— Throwing Snow – Dragon
— Thy Catafalque – Vadak
— Tiberius – Stains EP
— Tim O’Brien – He Walked On
— Tod Lippy – Yearbook
— Tommy Concrete – Hexenzirkel
— Tom Odell – monsters
— Toto – With a Little Help From My Friends
— Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost
— UB40 – Bigga Baddariddim
— URNE – Serpent & Spirit
— Various Artists – Black Waves of Adrenochrome – The Sisters of Mercy Tribute
— Various Artists – The Ice Road: Music From and Inspired by the Netflix Film
— Various Artists – Now That’s What I Call Music! Now That’s What I Call Summer
— Various Artists – Wild Layers
— VHF – Very High Frequency
— Vincent Neil Emerson – Vincent Neil Emerson
— Votto – Quindi Noi Sbagliando Facemmo Giusto
— White Ward – Debemur Morti EP
— Wild Pink – 3 Songs EP
— Wildstreet – III
— William Fitzsimmons – Ready The Astronaut
— Winona Avenue – Winona Avenue
— WITHERED – Verloren
— Xenos – The Dawn of Ares
— Yasser Tejeda – Interior EP
— Zoee – Flaw Flower