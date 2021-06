Woke up, fell out of bed

Dragged a comb across my head

Found my way to the room with my laptop

And looking up, I noticed I forgot

To create a Friday PT thread

Made a new one in seconds flat

Found my way downstairs and played with RoRo

And somebody posted and I started to daydream

Be kind, be nice. We’re having a problem with bots, so if you get a post stuck, tell a mod. No Ben Garrison, no Hog Poggling. Celebrating the Habs is ok for now, Moi. Happy Friday!

