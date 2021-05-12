Werewolf 152: Seinfeld – Day Four

Loveable, furry old Grover spent the afternoon at Brentano’s, doing a book signing for the latest reprint of his beloved classic, The Monster at the End of This Book, which lil’ Goat read about a billion times back in the day.

“The lines are out the door!” said the excited Brentano’s manager. “This is way more people than the Jake Jarmel signing last week.”

“Well,” Grover said, “I am furry and loveable, that has been clearly established.”

A man wearing a fringed mask got to the front of the line. “Hello!” he said. “Can you make the autograph out to ‘Orville, we’ll be friends for the rest of our lives.'”

“Certainly!” said Grover. As he bent down to sign, Orville picked up a heavy art book and brought it down on the adorable Muppet’s head, violently sending stuffing and blue fur in all directions.

Hayes (Grover) has been gruesomely murdered, YADDA YADDA YADDA, they were Vanilla Town.

Peck ran and managed to escape in the confusing chaos. He hid in a dumpster for several hours before heading to his nephew’s place. He took off his mask and stuffed it in his jacket pocket before knocking on the door.

When Jerry opened it, Peck said, “Hello!”

“Hello Uncle Leo,” Jerry said. “I figured you would come here to wait out the heat.”

“Heat?” Leo asked. “Whaddya mean?”

“Leo, I saw you in Brentano’s earlier.”

“Why didn’t you say hello?”

“Because,” Jerry said, exasperated, “you were too busy murdering a Muppet!”

“You still say hello! Besides, I was wearing my mask, how did you know it was me?”

“I recognized your voice. Leo, you’re a killer!”

“Oh, they don’t care. We all do it.”

“Who, criminals?”

“Senior citizens. No big deal.”

“It’s a big deal,” Jerry said. “I’m sorry Leo, it ends here.”

Jerry stepped to the side. Inside the apartment, a tall man in a clown suit stood waiting with a maniacal grin.

Leo panicked. “I … I’m an old man! I’m confused! I didn’t know what I was doing. What’s my name? Will you take me home?”

Instead, he got the kibosh.

Nate (Orville Peck) has been kiboshed. He was UNCLE LEO (Undetectable Wolf).

The audience laughs and applauds.

Daily Event: The Junior Mint

I had an event planned today, but I’ve decided to cancel it. No distractions! Play Werewolf!

Players Adam Farrar // Denim Vest

Cop on the Edge-ish // Cop on the Edge-ish

Jake // Hans Sprungfeld

Jude // Sasha Velour

Lindsay // Willow Rosenberg

Louie // Lance Reddick from The Wire or Bosch or Fringe or …

Marlowe // George Steinbrenner

Sic humor // Smoove

Side Character // Patrick Stickles Del Boca Vista April // Michael (VANILLA TOWN)

Book Lover // Keith Hernandez (JERRY SEINFELD – TOWN)

Emmelemm // Kitty Witless (KRAMER)

Hayes // Grover (VANILLA TOWN)

Hoho // Kibbles the Clown (VANILLA TOWN)

Indy // Ross Geller (VANILLA TOWN)

MacCrocodile // Frank Costanza (FRANK COSTANZA – TOWN)

Nate // Orville Peck (UNCLE LEO – WOLF)

Ralph // J. Peterman (KENNY BANIA – WOLF)

Wasp // Bill McNeal (MR. PITT – WOLF)

Warrior // Vince Russo (VANILLA TOWN) [collapse]

Roles 6 Town Wins the game when the wolves and SK are sent to Del Boca Vista (the graveyard). JERRY SEINFELD – Jerry is an observational comedian. Each night he “observes” a player to learn their alignment. Jerry can detect the SK and the wolves (except Uncle Leo). GEORGE COSTANZA – The first time George dies, he shows back up in the game the next day as if it never happened. The next time George dies, they will be out of the game like normal. COSMO KRAMER – Role backup.

-If Crazy Joe Davola dies before the start of Day 3, Kramer becomes the new Serial Killer.

-If Kramer and Crazy Joe Davola both survive until Day 3, Kramer then becomes the Jailer. ELAINE BENES – Her dancing is so awful it can kill. Once during the game, Elaine can “little kick” another player to the graveyard. If Elaine is blocked, the shot is not spent. Also, Elaine is Town Lovers with … DAVID PUDDY – Elaine and Puddy share a QT. They will randomly break up and get back together throughout the game. They will be notified in their QT by the mod when they are broken up or not. If Elaine or Puddy dies while they are together, they both die. If one of them dies while they are broken up, the other survives. Puddy has one optional vig kill they can use as a night action. FRANK COSTANZA (Mystery Town Role) – Frank receives secret advantages for each of the daily events. YADDA YADDA YADDA – Vanilla Town 2 Wolves Wins the game when there is no SK and the number of wolf players equals the number of Town players. NEWMAN – Role blocker. Cannot block the same player on consecutive nights. UNCLE LEO – Undetectable wolf. Hello! KENNY BANIA (Mystery Wolf Role) – Each night, target up to two players. The chosen players must tell a terrible, hacky joke in the thread the next day before Twilight. MR. PITT – Eats his Snickers bars with a knife and fork. Otherwise, a vanilla wolf. SHRINKAGE WOLF – Vanilla wolf. 1 Serial Killer Wins by being the last clown (player) standing. CRAZY JOE DAVOLA – Kills one player per night. If Crazy Joe Davola kills Jerry, he immediately gets an additional kill the same night. [collapse]

Rules No quoting or screencapping from QTs. Do not ask other players about their QTs in an attempt to figure out what role they have. You cannot edit any of your posts. The mod will know! Wolf and SK night kill actions are mandatory. Vig kills are optional. A tie vote at Twilight results in RNG amongst the tied players. Participation: You must make a minimum of three posts per day to avoid being replaced. Be nice: Attack arguments, not people. Night Action Order of Operations: Blocking > jailing > investigation > SK kill > optional Vig kill > Wolf kill. [collapse]

Twilight is at 5pm PST (8pm EST) on Thursday, May 13.

