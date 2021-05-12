Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Terminology (05/12/2021)

The internet and life are awash with terms and terminology for all sorts of things relating to sex (and also relationships). Which are some that have gotten your attention and stuck with you for one reason or another? Things you have found silly, outrageous, useful, or whatever other epithet one might apply?

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

