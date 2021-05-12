Friday the 13th Part 2 40th Anniversary Celebration (5/12 Night Thread)

Friday the 13th Part 2 was released on May 1, 1981.

After watching the original Friday the 13th to celebrate its 40th anniversary last Summer, I decided to run the series. I watched Parts 2 through 5, thanks to Amazon Prime. Those were the ones I missed/didn’t get a chance to watch.

A camp next door to the infamous Camp Crystal Lake is open for the season and everyone is having a fun time, until the counselors start getting picked off one by one by a mysterious assailant. Is it Jason Voorhees, victim of a tragic drowning, back to exact revenge for the killing of his mother the previous year?

Sackhead Jason might be my favorite iteration/look of the slasher.

If you are looking for a double feature this weekend, why not Friday the 13th Part 2 and The Burning, which is also celebrating its 40th anniversary this year?

Something to Discuss – Tell us your favorite entry in the Friday the 13th franchise.

