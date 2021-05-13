The Thursday Politics Thread Supports Terrorists and Antifa

Mornin’ Politocadoes!

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q-Georgia) accosted Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) exiting the House chamber on Wednesday. Greene, angry that AOC won’t give her the time of day to “debate the Green New Deal”, demanded to know why she supports “terrorists”, BLM, and Antifa. AOC reportedly kept on walking and threw her hands up in the air in frustration. AOC has also called on House leadership to censure that Congress remains “a safe, civil place for all Members and staff.”

The confrontation is the latest for Greene who has aggressively gone after other Democratic members of Congress, including Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) over wearing masks, and Rep. Marie Newman (D-IL) over her support for transgender rights. She has been the source of no end of frustration Republican leadership in the House, but they’ve also been hesitant to proceed with any punitive measures. If pressure hadn’t been put on them, they wouldn’t have bothered stripping her of her committee assignments.

Representative Greene is sort of the platonic ideal of the Karen at this point and her efforts to engage AOC reeks of “Debate Me!” desperation. Just every time I hear about her never-ending quest to “dEbAte tHE gReEn NeW DeAl”, I see this

Same energy

But she is also not someone to be taken lightly.

The reality is that if things aren’t done soon to roll back the harmful measures Republican-led states have enacted for voting, there is a very real chance the GOP will take back the House. The House Republicans just ousted Liz Cheney from her leadership position for her unwillingness to kowtow to the Ex-President. Cheney is about as establishment as you can get, and a daughter of a real dick of Ve. If the GOP takes back the House, we will be hearing more from Qongresswoman Qaren; not less.

So yes, I will lightly chuckle at her inability to gain a modicum of respect from her colleagues, or the blatant hypocrisy of her palling around with noted sex pest Matt Gaetz, but she’s dangerous. She believes her nonsense and heaven help us if she is ever in a place of real power. I mean, more power than just being a Congressional Representative in the United States Congress, but you get my point. She was pulling this crap on David Hogg, a kid in high school who just survived a mass shooting before she had power. This is who she is. She has no fear, no decency, nor any sense of restraint and that’s terrifying.

Rep. Greene aggressively confronts Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, causing New York congresswoman to raise security concerns

https://tinyurl.com/2539zfvz

Welcome to Thursday! Please be excellent to each other in the comments.

