Writers Guac – Nature Documentary Narration

Welcome to the first monthly round of Writers’ Guac (formerly the Avocado Creative Writing Derby). Here was the prompt for submissions:

Narration from a nature documentary

Post your submissions below. A brief reminder of the rules:

Limit of 2 submissions per person.

Constructive criticism is opt-in. Specify in your post if you would welcome constructive criticism. Do not offer criticism if not requested.

Here is the prompt for the next round’s submissions (Open at 2 PM Eastern on April 9):

Teach a medieval peasant about some piece of modern life. (courtesy of MacCrocodile)

Have fun, everyone! And also check out the monthly prompt (Kafkaesque Transformation) posted today as well.

