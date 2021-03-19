Weekly Wrestling Thread Goes Lights Out

AEW:

-Britt Baker vs Thunder Rosa lights out match was universally beloved

-AEW Dark: Elevation debuted, making 4 hours of dark this week

WWE:

-Sean Ross Sapp confirms that Andrade has requested his WWE release and it got denied

-NXT ref Drake Wuertz forced his way into a government building refusing to wear a mask until police escorted him out earlier this month and yes it was Q related

-Eric Bischoff IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER , or well he is at least going into the hall of fame

-Shawn Michaels regrets unretiring for tag match, surprising no-one

Indies/NJPW/ROH/IMPACT:

-Omega vs Swann set for both AEW title and Impact title on Rebellion april 24th

-Kylie Rae is returning to Warrior Wrestling

-Politics thready but interesting enough, Mel did a deep dive in Lauren Boebert’s paternity case that might lead to Sweet Stan Lee being her dad

