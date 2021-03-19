Friday New Music 3/19

Do you ever think about how when it’s Friday, and you’re looking at the new music, that I’m looking at the same new music? Trippy. I’ve got a big handful of things to check out today, it’s a good week! Of course I’m obligated to check out the new Lana Del Rey which I’ll probably enjoy if it shares anything in common with the last one. There’s a new album from Australian rock band Middle Kids who rule but I’ve always felt are pretty underrated (at least by me) because of how they’ve confusingly released their albums.

Ghost of Vroom are dropping a full album, and I can’t help but be extremely excited for this. It sounds enough like Soul Coughing that I love it so much, can’t wait to hear all of these songs. There’s also a debut EP from En Garde, a punk band on Count Your Lucky Stars so I’ll definitely give them a listen.

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound with some additions added by me. Tell me what’s good, what’s not good, what you’re excited for, what’s new, anything really. Enjoy!:

— 24/7 Diva Heaven – Stress

— Adam Melchor – Melchor Lullaby Hotline, Vol. 1

— Adamantis – Far Flung Realm

— a/lpaca – Make It Better

— Alex Somers – Siblings

— Alex Somers – Siblings 2

— Alice Gift – Alles Ist Gift

— Alice Phoebe Lou – Glow

— Almut Kühne, Joke Lanz, and Alfred Vogel – How Noisey Are the Rooms?

— American Culture – For My Animals

— Amiture – The Beach

— Arcade Fire and Owen Pallett – Her (Original Score) (Reissue)

— Aversed – Impermanent

— Bass Race – Tender Vittles

— Becca Mancari – Juniata EP

— Becky Hill – TBA

— Bell Orchestre – House Music

— Benny the Butcher – The Plugs I Met 2 EP

— Billy Lockett – Reflections EP

— Blanketman – National Trust EP

— The Blue Stones – Hidden Gems

— Blume Hinges – Build Your Castle Inside of a Mountain

— Boise Cover Band (feat. Built to Spill’s Doug Martsch) – Unoriginal Artists (Reissue)

— The Bones of J.R. Jones – A Celebration EP

— The Bottle Doom Lazy Band – 2005 – 2020 Doom Over The Years

— Chad Vangaalen – World’s Most Stressed Out Gardener

— Chase Cohl – Dear Dear: Volume 1 EP

— CHINAH – Feels Like Forever

— The City Champs – Luna ’88

— Clay “Krucial” Perry III – If We Must Die EP

— Colin Miller – Hook EP

— Corb Lund – Agricultural Tragic (Deluxe Edition)

— Cosmic Reaper – Cosmic Reaper

— Dad Sports – I Am Just A Boy Leave Me Alone !!! EP

— Daniel Lanois – Heavy Sun

— David Olney – Whispers and Sighs

— The Death of Pop – Seconds

— Deniz Cuylan – No Such Thing As Free Will

— Deniz Tek – Take It To The Vertical (Reissue)

— Depths Of Hatred – Inheritance

— Devin Townsend – Devolution Series #1 – Acoustically Inclined, Live in Leeds

— Dialect – Under~Between

— Ego Kill Talent – The Dance Between Extremes

— Elif Geris – Brought Up EP

— En Garde – Debtors

— Ensemble Milk Nawooj – Death Become Life

— ERRA – ERRA

— Everture – Emerge

— Feculent – The Grotesque Arena

— Fleet Foxes – Shore (Physical Release)

— Frances Luke Accord – Sunnyside EP

— Fuath – II

— Gate Doors – All Our Sins

— Gentlemen’s Dub Club – Down To Earth

— Ghost of Vroom (feat. Soul Coughing’s Mike Doughty) – Ghost of Vroom 1

— Godsend – In The Electric Mist (Reissue)

— Gold Child – Far From You

— Greg Skaff – Polaris

— Guapdad 400 and !llmind – 1176

— Gunerius & Verdensveven – Samtidig på den andre siden av byen

— Harry Connick Jr. – Alone With My Faith

— Heno. – Death Ain’t THAT Bad

— Herzel – Le Dernier Rempart

— I Am Boleyn – Paris To Berlin

— Ivress – Borderline EP

— Jaguar Jaguar – Pink Lies EP

— Jane Inc. – Number One

— Janet Simpson – Safe Distance

— Jason Collett – Best Of

— Jenny March – Madness EP

— John Dwyer, Ted Byrnes, Greg Coates, Tom Dolas, and Brad Caulkins – Endless Garbage

— Jon Batiste – We Are

— Joyce Wrice – Overgrown

— Julia Klot – Ghost EP

— Justin Bieber – Justice

— KALI Trio – Loom

— Kankar – Dunkle Millennia

— Keith Jarrett – Sun Bear Concerts

— Klypi – Consensual Hits

— Lana Del Rey – Chemtrails Over the Country Club

— Landlady – Landlady

— Lo Talker – A Comedy of Errors

— Manuel Barbará – Moonrise

— Mason Lively – Mason Lively

— Melissa Carper – Daddy’s Country Gold

— Miami Horror – Illumination (10th Anniversary Edition)

— Michael Beach – Dream Violence

— Michael Feuerstack – Harmonize the Moon

— Michigander – Everything Will Be OK Eventually EP

— Middle Kids – Today We’re The Greatest

— Mike Barnett – +1

— Mint Julep – In A Deep & Dreamless Sleep

— Mono – Beyond the Past • Live in London with the Platinum Anniversary Orchestra

— Morgan Wade – Reckless

— Nashville Ambient Ensemble – Cerulean

— NeapolaXi – Ketamina Ballerina EP

— New Age Steppers – Stepping Into A New Age 1980 – 2012

— New Bums – Last Time I Saw Grace

— New Pagans – The Seed, The Vessel, The Roots and All

— Nik Bärtsch – Entendre

— Nitin Sawhney – Immigrants

— The Noctambulant – Hellrazor

— The Oddness – Distant Voices EP

— Olde – Pilgrimage

— Otzeki – Now is a Long Time

— Palm Ghoosts – Lifeboat Candidate

— Papa Roach – Greatest Hits Vol. 2 – The Better Noise Years

— Phallosopher – (I)

— Phantom Wave – Wilds

— Pink Siifu and Fly Anakin – $mokebreak EP

— Piqued Jacks – Synchronizer

— Proposal – Kingdom EP

— Protoje – In Search of Lost Time: Deluxe Edition

— Psychic Equalizer – Revealed II EP

— Real Numbers – Brighter Then EP

— Reverend Mother (fka Priestess) – Reverend Mother EP

— Riley Pearce – Love and Other Stuff EP

— Rivals – Sad Looks Pretty On Me

— Rob Leines – Blood Sweat And Beers

— Ronna Reason – Ronna Reason EP

— Safety – Greetings from the Sunshine State EP

— Sébastien Guérive – Omega Point

— Seraph in Travail – A Black Death Incense

— Serj Tankian (of System of a Down) – Elasticity EP

— Shadow People – Batom Rouge/Washing In Soap Opera

— Show Me the Body – Survive EP

— Skypp – King Of Indiana

— Slow Crush – Aurora (Reissue)

— The Snuts – W.L.

— Sofia Kourtesis – Fresia Magdalena EP

— Soft Glas – How Strange

— Son of the Velvet Rat – Solitary Company

— Souleye – Hunting Teardrops

— Special Request (Paul Woolford) – DJ Kicks

— Steve Earle and the Dukes – J.T. (Physical Release)

— Steve Gulley and Tim Stafford – Still Here

— Sting – Duets

— Stoner Control – Sparkle Endlessly

— STR4TA – Aspects

— Sylvan Paul – America EP

— Taken Days – Every Second…

— The Streetwalkin’ Cheetahs – One More Drink

— Tearjerker – Deep End EP

— Too Much Joy – Mistakes Were Made

— Triptides – Alter Echoes

— Trollfest – Happy Heroes EP

— Tunnelvisions – End Of Time EP

— Valeree – It’s Fine, I’m Fine EP

— Vallens – In Era

— Vegyn – Like A Good Old Friend EP

— Veronica Swift – This Bitter Earth

— Victoria Anthony – Live EP

— Whettman Chelmets – For…

— Whitehorse – Modern Love

— William Doyle (fka East India Youth) – Great Spans of Muddy Time

— William Dunn – Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology

— Yana Mann – Poemas de Bar

— Year Twins – Perfect Forever, Forever Perfect

— Yeek – Valencia

— Zenith Volt – TIMEKEEPER

— Ziggy Alberts – Searching for Freedom

