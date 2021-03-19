30 Day Food & Drink Challenge Day 19: Eating Your Greens

We’re kicking off our latest 30-day challenge with one that will dip into various areas of fandom over time but will also be a bit less geekish in general with our food and drink challenge.

As a lot of us hear while growing up, eat your greens! There should be something green and real vegetable-y on every plate that you have, at least for dinners, and that can be hard for a lot of people. With so many food deserts out there, poor choices, often higher prices compared to food that’s not good for you, the option isn’t always there.

So today, we want to know what your favorite leafy green is and if you get enough of it! What do you like to pair it with? And were you forced to eat the greens as a kid or given some latitude and how did that unfold as an adult?

I struggled with vegetables in general as a kid and had the whole “clean your plate” thing thrown at me which was damaging. I ended up “discovering” greens more as an adult in my 30s with some basic salads, a real enjoyment of cucumbers, and a couple of other minor things. But the cost of a lot of it combined with bad living schedules means what I get tends to go bad before I can use it, which means I buy less of it.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...