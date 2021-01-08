Werewolves 141: The Wonderful Werewolf of Oz! Chapter Two

Roles
Cowardly Lion
Dorothy
Flying Monkeys
Glinda the Good Witch
Horse of a Different Color
Lollipop Guild
Scarecrow
Tinman
Toto
Wicked Witch of the West
The Wizard of Oz
Factions
14 Town
4 Wolves
1 SK
Non-Role Related Item
Ruby Slippers: Each Night these will be given to a player RNG’d from all players, and they will effectively act as a Medic and save that Player from a Night Kill. If certain conditions are met then they will no longer be RNG’d but instead stay with one player, and that player will become a Medic permanently.
UPDATE: THE RUBY SLIPPERS HAVE FOUND THEIR ONE TRUE HOME!
This is a pretty standard Werewolf set up with a couple of extras thrown in.
Rules and Stuff
-Players’ Roles/Powers will be revealed upon death.
-No direct quotes from your QT without Mod approval.
-Attack arguments not players.
-Minimum three comments per Day, please.
-Do not edit your comments without Mod approval.
-Ties in the Vote Thread will result in RNG between the tied Players.
-Read the header each new Day to keep yourself informed of any changes.
-Be nice to each other and have fun.
jake and I are thrilled to go on this new adventure with all of you <3!
Players
1) Louie: William Jennings Bryan
2) Goat: Bilbil
3) dice: Sentient Rainbow Oats
4) Mac: A Crocodile SIMPLE TRAVELER 5) Beelzebot: Chet Maxwell, Hollywood Agent THE LION
6) Ham: Sheleeta the Zookeeper
7) Hayes: Petra
8) Jude: Debette Goldry
9) Josephus: Doctor Soos
10) Lamb: Fozzy Lion
11) Indy: Jackie Daytona, Human Bartender
12) April: Smokey the Bear
14) dw: The Bad Guy
15) Lindsay: McGruff the Crime Dog
16) Video: Mr. Met SIMPLE TRAVELER
17) Narrowstrife: Bub the TaxiBubble
13) Shini: Billina
18) sic: Retsuko
19) Wasp: The Little Porcelain Girl Doll
20) Ralph: George Brett
21) Tiff: Dorothy Zbornak SIMPLE TRAVELER
22) Marlowe: Marlowe
23) Side: Miria Harvent/ Isaac Dian
Backups
1) moonster
2)
3)
TWILIGHT WILL BE ON SUNDAY, JANUARY 10th AT 12pm PST