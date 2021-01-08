Werewolves 141: The Wonderful Werewolf of Oz! Chapter Two

The day has finally come to an end and the Sun has gone to bed. A pile of pine needles, a grassy knoll, the inside of Mr. Met’s head: these all make fine and comfortable bedding. Soon you all doze off, softly meep meep meeping to yourselves. Well, not everyone. Some of you feel compelled to prowl around fellow travelers and some to poke and prod fellow travelers and some to simply watch over fellow travelers. Chet Maxwell is one such prowler. Skulking through the woods, the King of the Forest comes upon the sleeping Crocodile. A reptilian eye snaps open at the Lion’s approach. “rrraa*yawn*aaar?” queried the Croc. “Oh no, my leathery fiend. That will never do! Let me show you how we do it in Hollywood!” And with that Chet let out the most blood curdling and fearsome roar such that the crocodile died of fright at that very moment in that very spot!“Whoopsie doodle,” said Chet. Another prowling figure quickly approached Chet and with a complex motion ground him to dust in that very spot at that very moment!As you continue to sleep the faint sound of wings enter your dreams. A frightened yelp. The wings flap away. Then the flapping wings return followed by several thumps and thunks and groans and moans. The wings then flap away.As one you all wake up. As one you clean up the massacre from overnight. As one you continue your journey down the Yellow Brick Road.

Roles

Cowardly Lion

Dorothy

Flying Monkeys

Glinda the Good Witch

Horse of a Different Color

Lollipop Guild

Scarecrow

Tinman

Toto

Wicked Witch of the West

The Wizard of Oz

Factions

14 Town

4 Wolves

1 SK

Non-Role Related Item

Ruby Slippers: Each Night these will be given to a player RNG’d from all players, and they will effectively act as a Medic and save that Player from a Night Kill. If certain conditions are met then they will no longer be RNG’d but instead stay with one player, and that player will become a Medic permanently.

UPDATE: THE RUBY SLIPPERS HAVE FOUND THEIR ONE TRUE HOME!

This is a pretty standard Werewolf set up with a couple of extras thrown in.

Rules and Stuff

-Players’ Roles/Powers will be revealed upon death.

-No direct quotes from your QT without Mod approval.

-Attack arguments not players.

-Minimum three comments per Day, please.

-Do not edit your comments without Mod approval.

-Ties in the Vote Thread will result in RNG between the tied Players.

-Read the header each new Day to keep yourself informed of any changes.

-Be nice to each other and have fun.

jake and I are thrilled to go on this new adventure with all of you <3!

Players

1) Louie: William Jennings Bryan

2) Goat: Bilbil

3) dice: Sentient Rainbow Oats

4) Mac: A Crocodile SIMPLE TRAVELER

5) Beelzebot: Chet Maxwell, Hollywood Agent THE LION

6) Ham: Sheleeta the Zookeeper

7) Hayes: Petra

8) Jude: Debette Goldry

9) Josephus: Doctor Soos

10) Lamb: Fozzy Lion

11) Indy: Jackie Daytona, Human Bartender

12) April: Smokey the Bear

14) dw: The Bad Guy

15) Lindsay: McGruff the Crime Dog

16) Video: Mr. Met SIMPLE TRAVELER

17) Narrowstrife: Bub the TaxiBubble

13) Shini: Billina

18) sic: Retsuko

19) Wasp: The Little Porcelain Girl Doll

20) Ralph: George Brett

21) Tiff: Dorothy Zbornak SIMPLE TRAVELER

22) Marlowe: Marlowe

23) Side: Miria Harvent/ Isaac Dian

Backups

1) moonster

2)

3)

TWILIGHT WILL BE ON SUNDAY, JANUARY 10th AT 12pm PST

