Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Jan. 8 – Alex Trebek’s final episode

Introducing today’s contestants:

Jim, an assistant profession of English education, has more books than he can ever read;

Cliff, a software engineering manager, can make a heart with his fingers; and

Yoshie, an executive assistant, knows the secret to calligraphy is practice. Yoshie is a two-day champ with winnings of $31,600.

Mispronunciations at the end of DJ sent Cliff home in the red at -$400 and cost Yoshie first place going into FJ with $12,200 vs. $12,800 for Jim.

DD1 – $800 – ARTISTS IN EUROPE – Well-established in 1639, he paid the hefty price of 13,000 guilders for a house in Amsterdam that today houses his museum (Yoshie won the table limit of $1,000.)

DD2 – $800 – CROSS WORLD CLUES – It is sandwiched between Queensland & Victoria (3, 5, 5) (Yoshie won $3,000 from her leading score of $10,400 vs. $6,000 for Cliff.)

DD3 – $1,200 – HISTORY OF FLIGHT – Also a type of flying marsupial, this nonpowered craft was pioneered by Otto Lilienthal & Octave Chanute (Tied for second at $8,800, Cliff lost it all on a true DD vs. $13,400 for Yoshie.)

FJ – WOMEN & SCIENCE – Dr. Margaret Todd gave science this word for different forms of one basic substance; it’s from the Greek for “equal” & “place”

Yoshie’s error on the final clue of DJ likely wound up making the difference, as both players were correct on FJ. Jim added $11,601 to win with $24,401.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the 1969 song that mentions “joo joo eyeball” & “toe jam football” is “Come Together”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Rembrandt? DD2 – What is New South Wales? DD3 – What is glider? FJ – What is isotope?

The episode ended with a montage of humorous moments with Alex over the years.

