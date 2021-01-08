Comic Book Chat – Future State Fallout Week One

DC Comics is releasing their Future State comics in January and February.

For the next two months, I will be posting a discussion thread to talk about the weekly releases.

January 5th saw the release of the following titles:

Harley Quinn #1

Superman of Metropolis #1

Swamp Thing #1

The Flash #1

The Next Batman #1

Wonder Woman #1

I picked up Superman, The Next Batman, The Flash, Wonder Woman. Sadly, the LCS i went to did not have Swamp Thing.

What issues did you pick up this week?

What did you think of them?

Which series would you like to see continue as an ongoing?

