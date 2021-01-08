RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13: Episode 2 Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13!

Tonight, the winning queens from the first episode’s lipsyncs must write new verses for RuPaul’s song “Condragulations” and perform it on the main stage. Will they impress guest judge, choreographer Jamal Sims? Let’s find out!

Don’t forget to tune in to Untucked afterwards.

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s episode!

